Hanford Chamber of Commerce to host virtual candidates forum
HANFORD — The Hanford Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it will host a virtual Hanford City Council candidates forum.

According to a Facebook post from the chamber, a live stream of the forum will be held on the chamber’s Facebook page from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 19 for the candidates running to represent Hanford’s District B.

The three candidates participating include incumbent Sue Sorensen and challengers Kalish Morrow and Jacob Sanchez.

If you would like to submit a question to be asked at the forum, visit the Hanford Chamber of Commerce website at https://bit.ly/3cuAm1b.

