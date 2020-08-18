Hanford Chamber of Commerce announces Distinguished Citizens and Business award winners

HANFORD — The Hanford Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020 Distinguished Citizens and Business award winners on Tuesday.

The award-winning categories included Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Teen of the Year, Female Citizen of the Year, Male Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and two for First Responder of the Year.

The event is usually held in the spring, but the chamber halted everything after COVID-19 hit.

“When we started coming back to a little bit of normalcy we were like, ‘We really need to recognize these people,’ Hanford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and CEO Amory Marple said. “Since COVID, there’s definitely people that have stepped up even more and we just felt that they still needed to be recognized, especially right now.”

With everything going on in the country right now, Marple called the positive news “crucial” and added that the positivity is beneficial to the community.

“Kings Gun Center that was Business of the Year, we had no idea the amount of giving that they actually do,” Marple said. “So to receive these nominations and to see that people in our community are doing stuff and going above and beyond because of COVID as well, I think it should be recognized.”

The eight businesses and citizens were nominated through a committee and by people in the community. The committee of five met twice and then judged the nominations.

Seeing everything that each business and citizen did was something that surprised the chamber.