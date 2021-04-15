You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hanford celebrates National Autism Awareness Month
0 comments
featured top story

Hanford celebrates National Autism Awareness Month

  • Updated
  • 0
HANFORD —  The city of Hanford celebrated National Autism Awareness Month downtown Wednesday night, bringing in an estimated 800 people,  including many families with children with special needs.  
 
Sensory Rock Gym and the Hanford Police Department collaborated on the event, which saw activities including a K-9 demonstration courtesy of the 
The Kings County Sheriff's department, a petting zoo, games and more.
  
Hanford Police served up free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and water for the families in attendance.
 
For more about the event and more photos, see tomorrow's edition of the Hanford Sentinel. 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard F. Lemos
Obituaries

Richard F. Lemos

Richard Lemos journey on earth ended peacefully on April 1, 2021 at his home in Hanford, CA. at the age of 94. He was born on the 2nd of Octob…

Don K. Wilkinson
Obituaries

Don K. Wilkinson

Don K. Wilkinson, 71, of Payette Idaho took leave of this world on March 31, 2021, at his home, amid family and friends, following a lengthy b…

Kings County Bookings
News

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

Obituaries

Rito Raymond Alcoser

Rito Raymond Alcoser was born on January 1, 1968, in Los Angeles, Ca to Rito Paul Alcoser and Mary Alice ( Casarez) Alcoser. He entered into e…

Joyce A. Chambers
Obituaries

Joyce A. Chambers

  • Updated

Joyce Anne Chambers, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt left this world on the morning of March 28, 2021. She passed away at the age o…

Dalton "Odell" Amerson
Obituaries

Dalton "Odell" Amerson

Dalton “Odell” Amerson passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at the age of 84. He was born August 21, 1936 to Granville “Doc” and Bertha Amerson i…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News