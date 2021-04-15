Hanford celebrates National Autism Awareness Month

Children play a game of ring toss Wednesday evening in downtown Hanford. Sensory Rock Gym and the Hanford Police Department hosted the event for National Autism Awareness Month.
A child meets a cow at the petting zone in downtown Hanford Wednesday evening.
HANFORD — The city of Hanford celebrated National Autism Awareness Month downtown Wednesday night, bringing in an estimated 800 people, including many families with children with special needs.
Sensory Rock Gym and the Hanford Police Department collaborated on the event, which saw activities including a K-9 demonstration courtesy of the
The Kings County Sheriff's department, a petting zoo, games and more.
Hanford Police served up free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and water for the families in attendance.
For more about the event and more photos, see tomorrow's edition of the Hanford Sentinel.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!