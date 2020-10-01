Hanford Carnegie Museum closes its doors

HANFORD — Being cited as another casualty of the pandemic, the Hanford Carnegie Museum closed its doors Monday.
“On Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. the Hanford Carnegie Museum turned over the keys to the beloved building that had been the home to many historical and cherished antiquities donated to the nonprofit entity,” said a press release from the museum’s board.
The building that the museum called home for 45 years, located at 109 E. Eighth St., is owned by the city of Hanford, while the collection itself is owned by the Hanford Carnegie Museum nonprofit organization.
All the artifacts in the collection were packed up and taken to a secure and large location to be stored, according to board member Silvia Gonzalez Scherer.
While the lease was paid up until 2031 at $1/year, obligations that the nonprofit assumed as part of its lease with the city were no longer able to be met — most notably maintenance of the property and insurance requirements.
While $250,000 had been spent over the last three years for maintenance of the building, including $124,000 to fix its roof, there was still much more to do.
“Stipulations of the lease to do all maintenance on the building and premises has been an arduous job for board members,” said the board in the statement.
In addition, the board said insurance on the building had reached $8,000 a year. They said three fundraisers were planned to gain the funds for that 2020 insurance bill, but the pandemic forced closure for public gatherings at the museum.
“If we were already on a cliff, the pandemic is what pushed us over the edge,” Scherer said.
The nonprofit’s course toward the edge of that cliff started sometime last year.
In June 2019, the city received complaints about noise, membership denials and diminished operation hours at the museum, as well as complaints about interior and exterior maintenance, including broken sprinklers, a broken sink, and dead grass and plants.
In August 2019, the city issued an eviction notice threat if 12 rehab requirements weren’t completed within 10 days. Around 200 community members then came together to help clean the museum, repair its fence, fix the sink, replace the sprinkler system and level dirt around the grounds.
As a result, eviction was narrowly avoided.
“The Hanford Carnegie Museum felt public awareness and renewed support was gained from the eviction threat in 2019,” the board said. “Though museum funds were depleting to pay for materials for this extraordinary rehab of the building, the board was confident funds could be built back in 2020.”
However, the board said it simply could not afford to pay the annual insurance bill.
The board asked the city council for financial help, but City Manager Mario Cifuentez said the council ultimately made the difficult decision to not string the issue along any further and begin the eviction process. He said the parting between both parties was amicable.
“We didn’t want to see the museum close,” Cifuentez said. “We value that collection as much as the citizens do.”
While the city does not have purview over the collection, Cifuentez said he hopes the nonprofit is able to find a new home.
Scherer said the board originally planned to leave the museum’s collection inside the building, but a friend of a board member reached out on Sept. 20 and offered the storage space, presenting a solution to their problem.
Scherer said the seven-member board has no plans to dissolve. While criticism is expected, she said any claims of mismanagement within the organization are unsubstantiated gossip and untrue. She said they are all caring people who are attached to the inventory and want to eventually make it available to the public again at perhaps a different location.
“The Hanford Carnegie Museum board desires to rise again when a new location is found,” they said. Until then, Scherer said they will continue to safeguard the collection.
Scherer said the entire situation is sad and she just hopes the building does not become a den for the homeless as it sits empty.
Moving forward, Cifuentez said the city will maintain the building and grounds and assess any repairs that need to be made. He said the city completely understands the value that the building has to the people of Hanford.
He said there is already interest from some other groups to take over the property, but council will consider all options as they are presented in the future.
