Hanford Carnegie Museum closes its doors

HANFORD — Being cited as another casualty of the pandemic, the Hanford Carnegie Museum closed its doors Monday.

“On Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. the Hanford Carnegie Museum turned over the keys to the beloved building that had been the home to many historical and cherished antiquities donated to the nonprofit entity,” said a press release from the museum’s board.

The building that the museum called home for 45 years, located at 109 E. Eighth St., is owned by the city of Hanford, while the collection itself is owned by the Hanford Carnegie Museum nonprofit organization.

All the artifacts in the collection were packed up and taken to a secure and large location to be stored, according to board member Silvia Gonzalez Scherer.

While the lease was paid up until 2031 at $1/year, obligations that the nonprofit assumed as part of its lease with the city were no longer able to be met — most notably maintenance of the property and insurance requirements.

While $250,000 had been spent over the last three years for maintenance of the building, including $124,000 to fix its roof, there was still much more to do.

“Stipulations of the lease to do all maintenance on the building and premises has been an arduous job for board members,” said the board in the statement.

In addition, the board said insurance on the building had reached $8,000 a year. They said three fundraisers were planned to gain the funds for that 2020 insurance bill, but the pandemic forced closure for public gatherings at the museum.