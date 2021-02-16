Hanford alumni create online wellness satire magazine

HANFORD — The downtime of COVID-19 has led to much innovation over the last 11 months. Exhibit A is The Glowt, an online wellness satire magazine designed to make readers laugh and escape the dull reality of pandemic life, even if just for a couple moments.
Emily Wentworth, Tegan Silva and Jennifer Bouslog, the co-founders and masterminds behind the magazine found themselves with extra time last March and the urge to create something new.
Wentworth was laid off from her job and Silva was furloughed. The two Hanford High School alumni, who graduated in 2005, developed their humor through a friendship stretching back to the fifth grade.
“We would regularly hang out with each other and we used to make up songs and things like that,” Silva said. “We’ve really grown our humor. I think growing up in Hanford might have helped.”
Bouslog, a friend of Wentworth for a year now, joined them and the three quickly realized they were all fans of comedy.
“We started meeting weekly for these video chats … and realizing that we all had the same sense of humor, that was the organic part,” Bouslog said. “It just happened really easily that we all realized how funny we find each other.”
As fans of websites like The Onion, Goop and Reductress, which thrive on their ridiculousness for entertainment, the trio found a niche in the wellness space that is rife with questionable items and influencers.
“We just wanted to take that whole industry down just a peg,” Silva said. “There are good things about it, but there are very problematic things about it.”
They began formulating ideas in March and after Wentworth spent about a month putting the website together, the three launched The Glowt on social media during Election Day. The name comes from a place of gloating, typical of satire websites, and was introduced by Silva’s spouse.
“I really wanted to do something different that I’ve never done before that we’ve never done before,” Wentworth said.
Their combined humor and tagline “Loosely Cited Wellness” has led to articles like “The Chemical Peel that’s ALL Chemical and NO Peel,” “Happiness Tips from People With a Crap Ton of Money,” and “That’s Right Ladies: Faking Orgasms Is Back!”
The three also created a lead character and founder for The Glowt in Diedre Sabazios — an amalgamation of Gwyneth Paltrow, the founder of Goop, a real housewife and Alexis Rose from Schitt’s Creek, according to Wentworth.
Another knowledgeable character working at The Glowt is Baeli, an influencer with her own help column where the well-meaning words, in typical satire form, are questionable.
“The opposite of helpful. Awful,” Wentworth said.
The Glowt also has different “interns” who are simply assigned a number because their worth is clearly not up to par for Glowt’s standards. Wentworth said the whole world they’ve created is a combination of wellness, ideas and criticisms of the split that exists between the rich and the poor.
“We wanted to create this world showing the class split and also show how capitalist culture is,” Silva said.
Despite living in different states, Wentworth resides in Pennsylvania, Bouslog in Virginia and Silva in California, the three have weekly meetings and pitch their headlines for the following week. Inspiration for their content comes from just about everywhere, including other satire websites and real-life situations like the recent GameStop investing frenzy.
If nothing else, the Glowt has provided them a creative outlet to laugh and enjoy each other’s company, but the goal is to provide the same for readers.
“If we can turn someone that’s really bummed out about the world around them and if we can brighten their day by a really funny headline … then I think at the end of the day we did our job,” Bouslog said.
The Glowt is currently focused on continuing to publish healthy and questionable content, but the future might see them create a podcast or video content. The hope is to continue to grow and supplement the website.
The Glowt can be followed on Facebook and Twitter at @theglowtmag and on Instagram at @theglowt. Readers can also subscribe to the newsletter on the website www.theglowt.com.
