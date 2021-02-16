Hanford alumni create online wellness satire magazine

HANFORD — The downtime of COVID-19 has led to much innovation over the last 11 months. Exhibit A is The Glowt, an online wellness satire magazine designed to make readers laugh and escape the dull reality of pandemic life, even if just for a couple moments.

Emily Wentworth, Tegan Silva and Jennifer Bouslog, the co-founders and masterminds behind the magazine found themselves with extra time last March and the urge to create something new.

Wentworth was laid off from her job and Silva was furloughed. The two Hanford High School alumni, who graduated in 2005, developed their humor through a friendship stretching back to the fifth grade.

“We would regularly hang out with each other and we used to make up songs and things like that,” Silva said. “We’ve really grown our humor. I think growing up in Hanford might have helped.”

Bouslog, a friend of Wentworth for a year now, joined them and the three quickly realized they were all fans of comedy.

“We started meeting weekly for these video chats … and realizing that we all had the same sense of humor, that was the organic part,” Bouslog said. “It just happened really easily that we all realized how funny we find each other.”

As fans of websites like The Onion, Goop and Reductress, which thrive on their ridiculousness for entertainment, the trio found a niche in the wellness space that is rife with questionable items and influencers.

“We just wanted to take that whole industry down just a peg,” Silva said. “There are good things about it, but there are very problematic things about it.”