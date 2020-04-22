Hanford already feels fiscal impact of COVID-19

However, he said the deferrals are to be repaid to the cities after July 2021.

Due to business closures, Cifuentez said the city should expect an overall reduction in sales tax revenue. He said March revenue was down $120,000 — a 12% reduction from an average month.

Taking that reduction over 12-month period, combined with what the city expects to see in sales tax deferrals, Cifuentez said Hanford is possibly looking at a collective reduction in sales tax revenue of $2-$2.5 million over the year.

He said this represents a 20% loss of general fund revenue — which funds things like public safety and employees.

“That’s a big hit to the city in terms of revenue,” Cifuentez said.

Looking forward to the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, Cifuentez said the city has a goal of a 10% cut in operating budgets, among other possible ideas to save money in the general fund.

Some good news, however, is that the city received $30,000 for airport funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Also, $65,000 was allocated to public safety through the JAG grant, which will help pay for personal protective equipment and operating costs for police department.