Hanford already feels fiscal impact of COVID-19

HANFORD — The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt across all sectors and industries, including local cities and counties.
During the Hanford City Council study session Tuesday evening, City Manager Mario Cifuentez relayed to members how the city of Hanford is currently being impacted by the crisis, and the possible long-term effects.
Already, Cifuentez said the city has seen a large increase in delinquent accounts in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-42-20, which includes a moratorium on service discontinuance for non-payment.
On any given month, Cifuentez said the city averages 250-300 delinquent accounts. He said that number jumped to over 1,000 delinquent accounts this month.
While the governor’s order prohibited discontinuance for non-payment, it does not discontinue the obligation for customers to pay. Cifuentez said the city has a payment plan in place for customers when the order is lifted.
One of the biggest things that will impact the city coming up is the governor’s order that allows for deferment of sales tax payments to any business that generates under $50,000 annually.
“Just from the sales tax deferrals alone, it’s estimated that we’ll see a $1.3 million reduction in general fund tax revenue this next year,” Cifuentez told council.
However, he said the deferrals are to be repaid to the cities after July 2021.
Due to business closures, Cifuentez said the city should expect an overall reduction in sales tax revenue. He said March revenue was down $120,000 — a 12% reduction from an average month.
Taking that reduction over 12-month period, combined with what the city expects to see in sales tax deferrals, Cifuentez said Hanford is possibly looking at a collective reduction in sales tax revenue of $2-$2.5 million over the year.
He said this represents a 20% loss of general fund revenue — which funds things like public safety and employees.
“That’s a big hit to the city in terms of revenue,” Cifuentez said.
Looking forward to the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, Cifuentez said the city has a goal of a 10% cut in operating budgets, among other possible ideas to save money in the general fund.
Some good news, however, is that the city received $30,000 for airport funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Also, $65,000 was allocated to public safety through the JAG grant, which will help pay for personal protective equipment and operating costs for police department.
The city was also notified earlier this month that Hanford had been allocated $325,307 in CARES Act funding. The use of these funds is limited to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.
Council talked about these funds during the regular session of the council meeting and gave staff direction to look into the possibility of using these funds for small business assistance and rental assistance.
