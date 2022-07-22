The Hanford Municipal Airport along with several other rural transit agencies have received $1 million in grant money from the Small Community Air Service Development Program.
"We service all the Kings County Sheriff's Office planes, some crop dusters are here and we have private planes owned and maintained by the pilots. We have seen FEDEX planes when they have needed to be rerouted, we are an alternate airport for many different mail carriers," said Bob Loogman, manager of the Hanford airport at 900 South 10th Ave.
The grant was applied for jointly in March of this year by the Hanford airport, New Coalinga Municipal Airport, Kings County Area Public Transit Agency, and the Fresno Chandler Executive Airport.
The grant money will provide startup funds for the multi-phase Fresno County Regional Air Mobility Pilot Project, and cover project manager Frontier Energy's costs to hire and train staff with the eventual goal of combining air and ground transportation with electric vehicles to improve the quality of life for the San Joaquin Valley.
Frontier Energy plans to partner with Archer Aviation in 2024 to begin replacing existing aircraft with hybrid planes. The estimated cut to operational costs will be 50%, allowing for the long term economic sustainability of the project, according to project documents.
The project is designed to demonstrate that an affordable, low-carbon, multi-modal, on demand air taxi that is integrated with electric vehicle ground transportation can improve the quality of life for rural and disadvantaged residents in the San Joaquin Valley and reduce single occupancy vehicle trips, vehicle miles traveled, greenhouse gas emissions and criteria pollutants, the documents state.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be $3.9 million, with the budget planned out for three years. Neither the Hanford or New Coalinga municipal airports offer commercial air services currently, and the project would seek to create "curb-to-curb" transportation to major air carriers such as the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, through the use of air taxi services.
Frontier Energy has eight offices and a team of 140 people across the country, according to the project summary.
"The startup phase has already begun with meetings taking place and this grant having been applied for. We are moving into the next phase called launch preparation, with the training of staff and new standards of service being established," Loogman said.
The third phase is the initial operational adjustment phase, a time where Frontier Energy "will monitor key performance indicators to quickly identify problem areas to offer support to maintain a high level of service quality."
The next phase is expected to begin in January of 2023, when the project managers will work to increase passenger load by partnering with local businesses to offer deals such as with Harris Ranch Inn and Restaurant.
The final phase of the project is to create and maintain environmental sustainability — beginning mid-2023 the project will switch to sustainable aviation fuel to reduce the carbon footprint by roughly 30 percent according to the project document.
The entire project, dubbed FC-RAMP, is estimated to be fully operational by the year 2025.
"I am hopeful this will yield positive economic results for the City of Hanford and as well as the airport itself," Loogman said.