The Hanford Municipal Airport along with several other rural transit agencies have received $1 million in grant money from the Small Community Air Service Development Program.

"We service all the Kings County Sheriff's Office planes, some crop dusters are here and we have private planes owned and maintained by the pilots. We have seen FEDEX planes when they have needed to be rerouted, we are an alternate airport for many different mail carriers," said Bob Loogman, manager of the Hanford airport at 900 South 10th Ave.

The grant was applied for jointly in March of this year by the Hanford airport, New Coalinga Municipal Airport, Kings County Area Public Transit Agency, and the Fresno Chandler Executive Airport. 

