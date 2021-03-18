Hailey Langley signs NLI with University of Arkansas Pine Bluff

HANFORD — Hanford High School’s Hailey Langley signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff on Wednesday afternoon.
“It made everything more real,” Langley said. “Signing that paper makes it so much more real that I’m moving 1,800 miles away from my whole family.”
The four-year varsity starter and center back will be playing at the Division I school with a scholarship. After playing soccer for almost 14 years, she described her signing as “amazing.”
“Hard work pays off and that’s what everyone’s always told me growing up is that hard work is what gets you places, so seeing that it’s the truth is truly amazing,” Langley said.
Langley was the West Yosemite League’s Defensive Player of the Year during the 2018-19 season, along with earning Honorable Mention in 2017-18 and First Team in 2019-20. And despite all her success and narrowly missing out on the DPOY award last season, she still wants more.
“I want the WYL Defensive Player [of the Year] again,” Langley said.
She also helped the team make an appearance in the CIF Central Section Division III championship match her freshman season followed by a trip to the semifinals the next two years — the last season in Division II.
“It was a proud moment,” Hanford coach Jordan Barba said. “She’s dealt with a lot throughout life in general … and it was a lot of hard work coming to fruition.”
Barba described Langley as a “hardnosed” player and praised her IQ on the field.
“She really understands the game and she’s able to make changes, adapt to the game on the fly, which is a rare quality in a player,” Barba said. “She’s an all-around incredible defender.”
Langley settled on the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff due in part to her desire to leave California. She was originally planning on staying for her grandma, but after she passed away last year she decided to make the leap.
“When I got the offer to move out of this state with an exceptional amount of money to help, I was all over it,” Langley said.
The Golden Lions had their season delayed because of the coronavirus, but are currently 3-4 this year and 1-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
“It’s a great sign for our program,” Barba said. “It’s showing the type of quality players that we’re developing and for the other players it’s motivation, especially for the younger kids. The underclassmen, that’s a goal for them to reach for now and they saw Hailey achieve that goal through hard work and commitment.”
