Hailey Langley signs NLI with University of Arkansas Pine Bluff

HANFORD — Hanford High School’s Hailey Langley signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff on Wednesday afternoon.

“It made everything more real,” Langley said. “Signing that paper makes it so much more real that I’m moving 1,800 miles away from my whole family.”

The four-year varsity starter and center back will be playing at the Division I school with a scholarship. After playing soccer for almost 14 years, she described her signing as “amazing.”

“Hard work pays off and that’s what everyone’s always told me growing up is that hard work is what gets you places, so seeing that it’s the truth is truly amazing,” Langley said.

Langley was the West Yosemite League’s Defensive Player of the Year during the 2018-19 season, along with earning Honorable Mention in 2017-18 and First Team in 2019-20. And despite all her success and narrowly missing out on the DPOY award last season, she still wants more.

“I want the WYL Defensive Player [of the Year] again,” Langley said.

She also helped the team make an appearance in the CIF Central Section Division III championship match her freshman season followed by a trip to the semifinals the next two years — the last season in Division II.

“It was a proud moment,” Hanford coach Jordan Barba said. “She’s dealt with a lot throughout life in general … and it was a lot of hard work coming to fruition.”

Barba described Langley as a “hardnosed” player and praised her IQ on the field.