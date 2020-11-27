Habitat for Humanity to host Winter Women Build

HANFORD — Following the success of a Women Build event over the summer, Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties is set to host a Winter Women Build in conjunction with an online auction fundraiser.

The online auction is scheduled to take place from Nov. 30-Dec. 5 and the build event is set for Dec. 4-5.

Deanna Saldana, resource development director for Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties, said in years past, the organization had hosted a murder mystery night to raise funds for projects in the area.

After the pandemic, however, they had to come up with a new fundraiser idea to close the gap on the financing for the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 403 W. Cameron St. that’s being built for a deserving family.

This is the first big build that Habitat is doing in Kings County since officially incorporating the county into its service area.

“We’re really excited about it,” Saldana said.

Saldana said the organization thought it would be a good idea to take the success of the Women Build event that took place in July and make that the fall/winter fundraiser.

“We’re hoping that we can bridge that gap and finish the financing on this,” she said.

The auction features close to 50 framed original and limited edition artwork donated to Habitat, gift baskets, a football signed by both Derek Carr and David Carr and even a new TV.

As for the actual build event, Saldana said there are already a couple dozen women signed up, which will have two sessions on both days, one from 8 a.m.-noon and the second from noon-4 p.m. She said there are a few spots still open to participate in the event, which will include the women putting up drywall, doing some exterior paintwork and building a fence.