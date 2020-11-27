Habitat for Humanity to host Winter Women Build

HANFORD — Following the success of a Women Build event over the summer, Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties is set to host a Winter Women Build in conjunction with an online auction fundraiser.
The online auction is scheduled to take place from Nov. 30-Dec. 5 and the build event is set for Dec. 4-5.
Deanna Saldana, resource development director for Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties, said in years past, the organization had hosted a murder mystery night to raise funds for projects in the area.
After the pandemic, however, they had to come up with a new fundraiser idea to close the gap on the financing for the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 403 W. Cameron St. that’s being built for a deserving family.
This is the first big build that Habitat is doing in Kings County since officially incorporating the county into its service area.
“We’re really excited about it,” Saldana said.
Saldana said the organization thought it would be a good idea to take the success of the Women Build event that took place in July and make that the fall/winter fundraiser.
“We’re hoping that we can bridge that gap and finish the financing on this,” she said.
The auction features close to 50 framed original and limited edition artwork donated to Habitat, gift baskets, a football signed by both Derek Carr and David Carr and even a new TV.
As for the actual build event, Saldana said there are already a couple dozen women signed up, which will have two sessions on both days, one from 8 a.m.-noon and the second from noon-4 p.m. She said there are a few spots still open to participate in the event, which will include the women putting up drywall, doing some exterior paintwork and building a fence.
Saldana said this is a very fun and empowering opportunity for women. She said while some may find the idea daunting, once they learn how to do the work through the clinics that are provided beforehand, that notion changes. She said many women who participate in Women Build end up coming back again.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Saldana said. “It’s a bunch of women working together — you can’t get much more fun than that.”
Not to mention the amazing feeling they all get knowing they are helping a local family in need.
“We don’t just build homes, we build communities and hope for the families here,” Saldana said. “We hope that Hanford and Kings County get behind what Habitat is doing.”
Saldana said the home recently got electrical installed and the roof put on, and will soon get an entire heating and air conditioning system that was donated for the project.
After the Winter Women Build event, she said insulation and a lot of the finish work like cabinetry and flooring will be left. Habitat hopes to be finished with the entire project by late January or early February.
Saldana said there is still time for sponsorships for the project, and any leftover money will be put into an account for future projects. Donations are also taken at Habitat’s ReStore location in Hanford, 415 W. Lacey Blvd.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!