Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new project

After purchasing the lot a couple years ago, Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties now has a permit and is ready to build. The project will cost about $160,000-$170,000 and will utilize anywhere from 250-300 volunteers during the life of the project.

Those who are interested in donating their time or money should contact the Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties at (559) 734-4040 or visit their website.

The goal is to have the home built and the family living inside it in six months. The organization is currently in the process of finding a homeowner for the new property. They have eight applications and will be making a recommendation in the next 2-3 weeks.

After being selected, the homeowner will put in 500 hours of sweat equity. The process of building the home is important to who Habitat for Humanity is and what they do Holkeboer said.

“There are easier ways to build houses than recruit unskilled volunteers from the community, but how we do it is as important as what we do,” Holkeboer said. “Bringing together community partners, volunteers together, with the future homeowner working side by side for the next six months is really important to building community while we’re building a house.”

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com.

