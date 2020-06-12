Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new project

HANFORD — Shovels were thrust into the ground, dirt was shoveled and a new project was officially underway for Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties.
“We’re thrilled,” Dirk Holkeboer, executive director of the Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties, said. “This is why we exist as an organization, to build homes and hope in our communities. This is a very special time.”
The groundbreaking took place at 403 W. Cameron St. on Thursday, the site of Hanford’s newest affordable home.
“We build a couple houses a year on average, so every time we get to start a house it’s a big deal,” Holkeboer said. “We’ve been working with a committee here in Hanford to raise the money that’s needed to build the resources that are needed to build this house. It’s time to get to work.”
The new construction project is Hanford’s fifth home by Habitat for Humanity and their first under the Tulare/Kings Counties name, which they acquired in 2016. The previous four homes built in Hanford were by the Tulare branch.
“It makes a difference to the community of Hanford and Kings County as another family has a decent and affordable place to live,” Holkeboer said in his opening remarks to the approximately two dozen people present. “It also makes a difference to each person who touches this house. I’ve been doing this for 30 years, it makes a difference to me every day.”
After purchasing the lot a couple years ago, Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties now has a permit and is ready to build. The project will cost about $160,000-$170,000 and will utilize anywhere from 250-300 volunteers during the life of the project.
Those who are interested in donating their time or money should contact the Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties at (559) 734-4040 or visit their website.
The goal is to have the home built and the family living inside it in six months. The organization is currently in the process of finding a homeowner for the new property. They have eight applications and will be making a recommendation in the next 2-3 weeks.
After being selected, the homeowner will put in 500 hours of sweat equity. The process of building the home is important to who Habitat for Humanity is and what they do Holkeboer said.
“There are easier ways to build houses than recruit unskilled volunteers from the community, but how we do it is as important as what we do,” Holkeboer said. “Bringing together community partners, volunteers together, with the future homeowner working side by side for the next six months is really important to building community while we’re building a house.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!