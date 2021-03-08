Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s to address COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on women during International Women Build Week

VISALIA — Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties and Lowe’s are partnering to raise awareness of the global need for safe and affordable housing for women during International Women Build Week, March 8-15.

On International Women’s Day, Habitat and Lowe’s will kick off more than 300 Women Build projects supporting women-led households across the United States, Canada and India to drive awareness and address the need.

Women have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, from job loss to evictions and foreclosures. According to The National Women’s Law Center, 80% of U.S. jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic were held by women. The United Nations has reported that 40% of all employed women globally work in the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Habitat’s mission is to provide opportunities for everyone to have decent place in which to live,” said Dirk Holkeboer, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties. “Our homeowner-partners build their ‘forever’ home, thereby creating stability and security for their family. Their home becomes a launching pad for the next generation and builds financial equity that opens doors of opportunity.”

Despite the unprecedented challenges women are facing, women remain on the frontlines of the pandemic as essential workers, as caretakers within their households, and too often have to make the difficult decision between maintaining a place to call home and paying for food, health care, childcare, education or reliable transportation.