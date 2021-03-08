Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s to address COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on women during International Women Build Week

VISALIA — Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties and Lowe’s are partnering to raise awareness of the global need for safe and affordable housing for women during International Women Build Week, March 8-15.
On International Women’s Day, Habitat and Lowe’s will kick off more than 300 Women Build projects supporting women-led households across the United States, Canada and India to drive awareness and address the need.
Women have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, from job loss to evictions and foreclosures. According to The National Women’s Law Center, 80% of U.S. jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic were held by women. The United Nations has reported that 40% of all employed women globally work in the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Habitat’s mission is to provide opportunities for everyone to have decent place in which to live,” said Dirk Holkeboer, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties. “Our homeowner-partners build their ‘forever’ home, thereby creating stability and security for their family. Their home becomes a launching pad for the next generation and builds financial equity that opens doors of opportunity.”
Despite the unprecedented challenges women are facing, women remain on the frontlines of the pandemic as essential workers, as caretakers within their households, and too often have to make the difficult decision between maintaining a place to call home and paying for food, health care, childcare, education or reliable transportation.
Harvard University’s State of the Nation’s Housing 2020 report revealed that 37.1 million U.S. households spent more than 30 percent of their incomes on housing in 2019, including 17.6 million spending more than 50%. The effects of the pandemic have further highlighted the need for safe and affordable housing, as 29% of renters and 36% of homeowners experienced employment income loss between March and September of 2020.
Tammy, the very first homeowner of Habitat’s local chapter, was a single mother in 1996 when she built her home. As a child of farmworkers, she had grown up with constant moves and financial instability. Now, having raised four children and fully paying off her Habitat mortgage, she still calls her Habitat home a “sanctuary.”
This story is not unique. Every day, millions of women face the challenge of a future without adequate, stable housing. This issue underscores the importance of Habitat and Lowe’s efforts to bring awareness to the issue, as well as a partnership focused on ensuring that more women have access to affordable housing.
Lowe’s and Habitat’s partnership began in 2003 and the Women Build program was developed in 2005. To date, the program has brought together more than 143,000 women volunteers who have built or repaired nearly 6,000 houses. Lowe’s has committed more than $78 million to support the global housing nonprofit’s efforts, including the Women Build program, International Women Build Week, and Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization program. Lowe’s support of Habitat has helped more than 18,000 Habitat partner families improve their living conditions.
To learn more or join the conversation, visit habitat.org/womenbuild or follow #BuildHer and #WomenBuild on social media to share and view stories from around the world.
