Gun, drugs found in home of alleged gang member
  • Updated
HANFORD — Law enforcement officers arrested an alleged gang member after they discovered a gun and narcotics during a search of his residence, according to officials.

On Oct. 8, Hanford Police Department officers along with members of the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at the 1000 block of West Julia Way.

Police said this was the residence of 31-year-old Christopher Ruttlen, who they said was a known Hanford Crip gang member who also had an active arrest warrant for the charge of perjury.

During the search, officers said they located one Glock 9mm semiautomatic handgun, a micro-conversion kit, 10.7 grams of cocaine and $1,792.00 is cash.

Authorities said Ruttlen was taken into custody and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale, perjury, participation in criminal street gang and child endangerment. His bail was set at $490,000.

