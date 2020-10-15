You have permission to edit this article.
Gun, drugs allegedly found in man’s car
Gun, drugs allegedly found in man's car

LEMOORE — A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after police found a loaded gun and illegal narcotics in his car during a traffic stop, Lemoore Police Department officials said.

Around 12:20 p.m., an LPD officer on patrol in the 400 block of South 19 ½ Avenue conducted a traffic enforcement stop for an equipment violation.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old David Nunes of Lemoore, was unlicensed and is currently on state parole, police said. They said 35-year-old Lauren Olaes of Lemoore was also in the vehicle.

Through investigation, officers said Nunes was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics in his vehicle. They said a detailed search of the vehicle turned up an unregistered loaded firearm, narcotics paraphernalia and additional illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine.

Officials said further investigation revealed Nunes was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. They said Olaes was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia as well.

Authorities said Nunes was charged on suspicion of several felonies, including possession of a firearm by a felon, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, carrying firearm concealed in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance for sale, a parole hold, and transportation of a controlled substance for sale. His bail was set at $245,000.00.

Police said Olaes was issued a citation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

