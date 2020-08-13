You are the owner of this article.
Group will thank, pray for HPD
HANFORD — A group plans to get together on Saturday morning to thank members of the Hanford Police Department for their continued hard work and dedication.

The purpose of the event is unity, said Janey Warren, one of the organizers.

Warren said she believes it’s important for community members to stand together, regardless of differences, as one nation under God.

“We need to support one another and come together as people and as a community,” she said.

Warren is part of a group of people from different churches across town who have met every Saturday for the past couple months in front of the Civic Auditorium.

She said the group meets to pray for one another and for unity in the community and nation.

“It’s been a really awesome experience,” Warren said.

Warren said the Lord put it in their hearts to reach out to the police department to thank the officers for the work they do every day.

Saturday’s event will be special because the group will present the department with a plaque as a token of their appreciation. Warren said a few community members will speak and share scripture verses, and there will also be prayer and a few songs to enjoy as well.

The group will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in front of the Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St.

Everybody in the community is welcome to attend the event and is encouraged to wear masks and be respectful of others.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

