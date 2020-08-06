Group protests pandemic response at Corcoran prisons

CORCORAN — A group that aims to be the voices for their loved ones who are incarcerated held a protest Thursday at California State Prison-Corcoran and California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran.

Members of “We Are Their Voices” protested the treatment of their loved ones at the prisons, the CDCR's response to the pandemic, COVID-19 related deaths of incarcerated individuals, as well as the shut-down of visitation during the pandemic.

Angela Cadena and Emelia O’Brien both have husbands who are serving prison sentences in Corcoran.

Cadena said the CDCR is not doing its job during the pandemic. She said proper sanitation and cleaning are not being conducted and that incarcerated individuals recently just received sanitizer and masks.

O’Brien added that incarcerated individuals are confined to their small cells for 23-24 hours a day and that there is no room for them to socially distance.

“This is cruel and unusual punishment,” Cadena said.

Cadena said correctional officers are coming in and out of the facilities while sick and are then going home and infecting their family members and the community.

“The spread will never end,” she said.

O’Brien said there were no COVID-19 cases at Corcoran until the prison received transfers from California Institution for Men, which led to hundreds of positive cases in June, including her husband.

She said there has been 50 deaths of incarcerated individuals across the state and that no more should have to die from the disease. She said the group is asking for mass releases because the CDCR is not living up to its purpose, which is to rehabilitate these individuals.