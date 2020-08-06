Group protests pandemic response at Corcoran prisons

CORCORAN — A group that aims to be the voices for their loved ones who are incarcerated held a protest Thursday at California State Prison-Corcoran and California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran.
Members of “We Are Their Voices” protested the treatment of their loved ones at the prisons, the CDCR's response to the pandemic, COVID-19 related deaths of incarcerated individuals, as well as the shut-down of visitation during the pandemic.
Angela Cadena and Emelia O’Brien both have husbands who are serving prison sentences in Corcoran.
Cadena said the CDCR is not doing its job during the pandemic. She said proper sanitation and cleaning are not being conducted and that incarcerated individuals recently just received sanitizer and masks.
O’Brien added that incarcerated individuals are confined to their small cells for 23-24 hours a day and that there is no room for them to socially distance.
“This is cruel and unusual punishment,” Cadena said.
Cadena said correctional officers are coming in and out of the facilities while sick and are then going home and infecting their family members and the community.
“The spread will never end,” she said.
O’Brien said there were no COVID-19 cases at Corcoran until the prison received transfers from California Institution for Men, which led to hundreds of positive cases in June, including her husband.
She said there has been 50 deaths of incarcerated individuals across the state and that no more should have to die from the disease. She said the group is asking for mass releases because the CDCR is not living up to its purpose, which is to rehabilitate these individuals.
At the very least, the group is requesting video visits with their loved ones, who they haven’t seen since February, they say. O’Brien said she feels those inside the prison are no longer safe.
“They have no plan of action,” O’Brien said of CDCR. “They’ve done nothing for over five months.”
The group is demanding action and said they won’t give up until CDCR responds appropriately.
“While some of them are serving a life sentence, they weren’t all sentenced to die,” O’Brien said.
Terry Thornton, CDCR deputy press secretary, said in statement that the department, along with the California Correctional Health Care Services, has been strongly committed to responding to the public health emergency and to protecting both staff and the incarcerated population.
“We have worked tirelessly to implement measures in the face of a brand new virus, inherent constraints that exist within a critical 24/7 operation that involves hundreds of thousands of individuals and their loved ones, and outside constraints on availability of testing and resources that have also impacted the community at-large,” Thornton said.
Thornton noted that the transfer of inmates from California Institution for Men was not identified as the cause for increases in cases at CSP-Corcoran, and that visiting was suspended in March, not February.
Thornton went on to say that the health and safety of all those who live and work at California State Prison-Corcoran, and all other CDCR institutions, is CDCR’s top priority.
“CDCR and CCHCS have worked closely together on extraordinary measures to address COVID-19 within our institutions to keep staff and the population safe, including mandating the use of masks while on institution grounds, and providing personal protective equipment according to public health and health care guidance,” Thornton said. “We are conducting ongoing mandatory staff testing and surveillance testing of the incarcerated population to immediately identify a potential outbreak.”
Additionally, Thornton said CDCR has reduced the prison population by more than 15,000 in order to implement increased physical distancing measures and maximize space for isolation and quarantine to quickly mitigate COVID-19 spread.
“We take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously and will continuously adjust our response as new information and situations arise,” Thornton said.
In addition to protesting the treatment of incarcerated individuals during the pandemic, “We Are Their Voices” fights to get rid of criminal sentencing enhancements in order to bring their loved ones home and demand justice from Gov. Gavin Newsom and CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz.
