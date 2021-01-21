You have permission to edit this article.
Group of people block officer from conducting traffic stop
Group of people block officer from conducting traffic stop

VISALIA — On Jan. 9, at 10:19 p.m., a Visalia Police Department Officer attempted a traffic stop in the parking lot of A&W for reckless driving.

As the officer attempted the traffic stop, a group of subjects allegedly blocked the officer’s car preventing the traffic stop. The officer was able to detain one of the subjects and the group allegedly continued to obstruct the officer. Additional officers arrived at the location and the listed suspects were arrested for violation of PC 148 – obstructing a police officer.

The subjects arrested were Solomon Ponce, 27, Christopher Anderson, 19, Luis Perez 23, and two 16-year-old juveniles.

