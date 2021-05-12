In their first home game after being dropped to a Low-A affiliate for the Colorado Rockies, the Fresno Grizzlies scored a decisive 9-2 win against the Visalia Rawhide.
Pandemic restrictions ensured a small crowd for the Grizzlies’ 2021 home opener, but the 2,900-plus people in attendance at Chukchansi Park Tuesday night made up for small numbers with enthusiasm.
They included fans who’ve followed Fresno from their days at Fresno State, when they were with the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants — fans like Rusty Gragnani, who’s back in the bleachers after having two years’ worth of missed games. Regardless of the circumstances, Gragnani says it’s always been Fresno’s team, which means it’s also his.
“I’ve been through every team, or affiliate that they’ve had. It’s still Fresno baseball no matter what affiliate they are,” he said. “Triple-A, Single-A – it’s still Fresno baseball.”
The game taking place in Fresno also meant a decent share of Rawhide fans as well. Among them was Dusty Smith, a fan of their professional affiliate team in Arizona and a supporter of the Visalia team since they were the “Oaks.”
“I’m a Diamondback fan, so being an affiliate with the Diamondbacks is awesome. And being at the stadium — just that old small park — there’s nothing like it,” Smith said. “Just the family atmosphere at the Rawhide stadium is awesome.”
It turned out to be a good night for the Grizzlies. Starting off the second inning, catcher Drew Romo got their first hit of the game with a double (and his first of three hits that night). He would also be the first of the night to charge across the home plate with a run batted in by Mateo Gil.
The Grizzlies scored two more runs in the bottom of the second, holding the lead for the rest of the night.
At the top of the fourth, a wild pitch by Mike Ruff, followed by a bad throw from left field Daniel Montano, would result in two runs for the Rawhide — their only two of the night. From that point on, Visalia would be shut down as the Grizzlies scored six more runs. They included another RBI from Mateo Gil and doubles from Christopher Navarro and Colin Simpson, with Navarro’s being his first of the season.
The night concluded with a fireworks presentation to celebrate not only the 9-2 finish, but their first game of the year back in Fresno.
