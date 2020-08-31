Greater Kings County Foodie Month hopes to uplift local restaurants

HANFORD — For those with an extensive and eclectic palate, a mouthwatering event is coming to Kings County soon.

The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce announced the first-ever Greater Kings County Foodie Month last Friday. Amy Ward, president and CEO of the chamber, said it’s their job to identify issues facing their members and this was one they wanted to address.

“We recognized that a lot of our local restaurants are suffering right now,” Ward said. “Everybody is being affected by COVID, but restaurants are really facing some unique challenges.”

Restaurants have been on a rollercoaster ride with COVID-19 since March. They were told to close, then open, then close again, followed by serving food outside. Then the fires came and smoky air put a stop to outside dining for many. Now it’s back to eating outdoors, but things can always change in a second.

So the chamber hatched the idea of a foodie month for October. Restaurants from all around Kings County will be able to take part and it’s almost free to participate.

“They can have, whether it’s specials or a special menu item or special prices, whatever they think that they can offer during this time,” Ward said. “Then get the community to rally around them. Encourage people to visit these restaurants.”

The only other requirement for a restaurant to take part is to donate a $25 gift card, which will be used by the chamber for giveaways to customers throughout the month. The hope is to have community engagement and fun social media challenges.