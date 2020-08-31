Greater Kings County Foodie Month hopes to uplift local restaurants

HANFORD — For those with an extensive and eclectic palate, a mouthwatering event is coming to Kings County soon.
The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce announced the first-ever Greater Kings County Foodie Month last Friday. Amy Ward, president and CEO of the chamber, said it’s their job to identify issues facing their members and this was one they wanted to address.
“We recognized that a lot of our local restaurants are suffering right now,” Ward said. “Everybody is being affected by COVID, but restaurants are really facing some unique challenges.”
Restaurants have been on a rollercoaster ride with COVID-19 since March. They were told to close, then open, then close again, followed by serving food outside. Then the fires came and smoky air put a stop to outside dining for many. Now it’s back to eating outdoors, but things can always change in a second.
So the chamber hatched the idea of a foodie month for October. Restaurants from all around Kings County will be able to take part and it’s almost free to participate.
“They can have, whether it’s specials or a special menu item or special prices, whatever they think that they can offer during this time,” Ward said. “Then get the community to rally around them. Encourage people to visit these restaurants.”
The only other requirement for a restaurant to take part is to donate a $25 gift card, which will be used by the chamber for giveaways to customers throughout the month. The hope is to have community engagement and fun social media challenges.
“We’ve got a lot of really great restaurants and this is an opportunity … for the community to come together and have some fun and thank those that did choose to invest here locally,” Ward said.
The idea was also important to Ward because of how the local restaurants give back to the community in multiple ways.
“You can’t attend a softball game or a basketball game or a kids’ football team and not see the sponsorships that pour in from our local restaurants,” Ward said. “They really truly give back to our communities, so it really is our chance to turn the tables and give back to them.”
The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce hopes to have multiple restaurants sign up over the next couple weeks and finalize details for the start of October.
For customers, they’ll be able to purchase a passport for $20, which will give them access to the specials at every restaurant all month long. Passport holders will also be eligible to take part in social media challenges and can win weekly prizes.
“Our big goal is to have some sort of cash prize, grand prize at the end of the month for those who participated,” Ward said.
Greater Kings County Foodie Month is an event Ward foresees becoming an annual event. For now, she just wants to help give the community something positive.
“I just want to have something for us to celebrate. This year has been hard,” Ward said. “I mean there is no doubt the impact that COVID has had here in our county. I really want this just to be something that’s fun, something that gives people some hope, something good to do, reminds them again what makes Kings County amazing.”
