Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce CEO honored during inaugural 2020 Valiant Awards

HANFORD — Representative TJ Cox of California’s 21st Congressional District hosted the inaugural 2020 Valiant Awards on Tuesday.
The virtual awards ceremony honored exceptional women in the Central Valley. The women were nominated from Kings, Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties, the same parts of counties that Congressman Cox (D-CA) represents.
Cox welcomed viewers at his podium and introduced them to the 12 award winners of the night. He took a couple minutes to speak about each one and then gave them some time to say a few words.
Locally, Amy Ward of Kings County and Lemoore was one of the recipients of the Valiant Awards.
“She’s incredibly passionate about bringing people and organizations together to encourage the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that’ll help drive communities forward,” Cox said as he introduced her.
He added that Ward is the President and CEO of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce, since June of 2017. Prior to that, Ward was a regional community services director for Lincoln Military Housing for 10 years.
“As a female leader in Kings County, she’s dedicated to teaching future female leaders that they have what it takes to make an impact in their own local communities,” Cox said. “Thank you so much, Amy, for all you do.”
Ward, a Lemoore resident for nearly 17 years, began her speech by noting that when she read the list of those selected for a Valiant Award, she was humbled to be included in the list. She added that she was raised by a father who didn’t label her as a girl, but instead saw her as just a child.
She tied that to the fact her father's mother, Ward’s grandmother, defied all stereotypes during her time.
“You see in the 1950's, while women were encouraged not to work outside of the home, my grandmother was a pilot who flew all over the country delivering goods and handling her own business,” Ward said.
“Dad, this award is 100% for you,” she continued.
Ward went on to say that women’s hearts and passion are strengths and not weaknesses.
“I lived a significant portion of my early career feeling like I was ‘too much,’” she said. “I was too loud, too caring, too passionate, too driven, too strong, and way too goofy. The day I finally decided to accept who I was, flaws and all, was the day I took back my own power. It was the day that I found my voice.”
She detailed her own battles of being a woman such as when she was told to “dress up” or “dress down” for meetings to be taken seriously. The balance between being a female and a leader was a challenge for her.
“If I’m too strong, I’m aggressive. If I’m too quiet, I’m not good enough and don’t deserve to be a leader,” Ward said. “But once I found my voice, all the things that I was told to do became irrelevant.”
Her ultimate hope is that one day she won’t be seen as a female leader, but just as a leader and equal to her peers.
Aside from a couple of technical glitches, a common occurrence during these Zoom-heavy days, the virtual event went smoothly. But Cox did emphasize that he’s looking forward to the day when everyone can gather together.
In his closing remarks, Cox said he was proud of all the women who have helped him in his life and those who were part of the inaugural 2020 Valiant Awards.
“Women have had such a hand in shaping me to be able to be in a position to help serve others,” Cox said. “I just want to thank them and all of you for all that you do. I want to say again congratulations to each of the valiant women honored here tonight.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
