Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce CEO honored during inaugural 2020 Valiant Awards

HANFORD — Representative TJ Cox of California’s 21st Congressional District hosted the inaugural 2020 Valiant Awards on Tuesday.

The virtual awards ceremony honored exceptional women in the Central Valley. The women were nominated from Kings, Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties, the same parts of counties that Congressman Cox (D-CA) represents.

Cox welcomed viewers at his podium and introduced them to the 12 award winners of the night. He took a couple minutes to speak about each one and then gave them some time to say a few words.

Locally, Amy Ward of Kings County and Lemoore was one of the recipients of the Valiant Awards.

“She’s incredibly passionate about bringing people and organizations together to encourage the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that’ll help drive communities forward,” Cox said as he introduced her.

He added that Ward is the President and CEO of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce, since June of 2017. Prior to that, Ward was a regional community services director for Lincoln Military Housing for 10 years.

“As a female leader in Kings County, she’s dedicated to teaching future female leaders that they have what it takes to make an impact in their own local communities,” Cox said. “Thank you so much, Amy, for all you do.”

Ward, a Lemoore resident for nearly 17 years, began her speech by noting that when she read the list of those selected for a Valiant Award, she was humbled to be included in the list. She added that she was raised by a father who didn’t label her as a girl, but instead saw her as just a child.