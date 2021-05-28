LEMOORE — The Greater Kings County (GKC) Chamber of Commerce announced Friday the appointment of Benjamin Kahikina III to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce.
Kahikina has served as the Executive Director of the Coalinga Chamber of Commerce since 2018.
During his tenure, he worked as a dynamic leader developing new initiatives and partnerships while maintaining a commitment to elevating economic development within the Coalinga region, according to a release sent out by the Chamber.
"Benjamin is a proven executive and a strong strategic thinker. He has done an outstanding job transforming Coalinga Chamber of Commerce and we look forward to working with him in his new role at the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce," stated Nanette Villarreal, Board Chairperson.
Kahikina will be joining the team at the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce in July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.