LEMOORE — The Greater Kings County (GKC) Chamber of Commerce  announced Friday the appointment of Benjamin Kahikina III to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce.

Kahikina has served as the Executive Director of the Coalinga Chamber of Commerce since 2018.

During his tenure, he worked as a dynamic leader developing new initiatives and partnerships while maintaining a commitment to elevating economic development within the Coalinga region, according to a release sent out by the Chamber. 

"Benjamin is a proven executive and a strong strategic thinker. He has done an outstanding job transforming Coalinga Chamber of Commerce and we look forward to working with him in his new role at the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce," stated Nanette Villarreal, Board Chairperson.

Kahikina will be joining the team at the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce in July.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments