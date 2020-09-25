You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grace Baptist Church to celebrate 41st anniversary
0 comments
top story

Grace Baptist Church to celebrate 41st anniversary

Grace Baptist Church to celebrate 41st anniversary
Contributed by Grace Baptist Church

LEMOORE — Grace Baptist Church will be celebrating its 41st anniversary on Sunday.

“We’re excited to be able to celebrate 41 years of God’s grace in our church family,” Pastor Tim Dinkins said.

Grace Baptist Church, located at 946 Daphne Lane in Lemoore, will have both indoor and outdoor seating, and a former pastor will come to speak for the anniversary. The official anniversary for the church is Sept. 23, 1979.

The topic of the sermon will be “being steadfast in the work of the Lord” Dinkins said.

“He’ll be speaking from First Corinthians 15 verse 58,” Dinkins said.

Dinkins added that the church’s people are grateful for the event. Initially, the church went online and then into a drive-thru service in the evening. Finally, they switched to the indoor and outdoor seating they’re currently doing.

He said it’s been a “rollercoaster” trying to keep up with the state’s guidelines. At one point they were told they couldn’t sing, but after consulting with a lawyer, they realized it only applied to certain people. Dinkins cited the constitution and Bible when it comes to gathering together and having the right of religious freedom.

“We are glad we can celebrate our anniversary and remember that COVID-19 isn’t going to last forever and the church will continue to be able to meet and worship God together,” Dinkins said.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manuel G. Leonardo
Obituaries

Manuel G. Leonardo

Manuel Goncalves Leonardo was born in Feteira, Terceira, on the Azorean islands of Portugal on January 12, 1944 to his parents, Maria Jesus Bo…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News