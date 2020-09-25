Grace Baptist Church to celebrate 41st anniversary

LEMOORE — Grace Baptist Church will be celebrating its 41st anniversary on Sunday.

“We’re excited to be able to celebrate 41 years of God’s grace in our church family,” Pastor Tim Dinkins said.

Grace Baptist Church, located at 946 Daphne Lane in Lemoore, will have both indoor and outdoor seating, and a former pastor will come to speak for the anniversary. The official anniversary for the church is Sept. 23, 1979.

The topic of the sermon will be “being steadfast in the work of the Lord” Dinkins said.

“He’ll be speaking from First Corinthians 15 verse 58,” Dinkins said.

Dinkins added that the church’s people are grateful for the event. Initially, the church went online and then into a drive-thru service in the evening. Finally, they switched to the indoor and outdoor seating they’re currently doing.

He said it’s been a “rollercoaster” trying to keep up with the state’s guidelines. At one point they were told they couldn’t sing, but after consulting with a lawyer, they realized it only applied to certain people. Dinkins cited the constitution and Bible when it comes to gathering together and having the right of religious freedom.

“We are glad we can celebrate our anniversary and remember that COVID-19 isn’t going to last forever and the church will continue to be able to meet and worship God together,” Dinkins said.

