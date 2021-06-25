Governor Gavin Newsom’s office announced Friday a proposed extension of the eviction moratorium and expansion of rent relief.

The proposed bill, developed between the governor and legislative leaders, would push the eviction moratorium back to September 30. It would also use the $5 million in federal rent relief to cover 100% of past due rent and upcoming payments for both tenants and landlords.

“California is coming roaring back from the pandemic, but the economic impacts of COVID-19 continue to disproportionately impact so many low-income Californians, tenants and small landlords alike,” Newsom said in a press release.

 

