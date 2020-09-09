Golf tournament to tee off for the veterans

HANFORD — The Rotary Club of Hanford's annual Golf Tournament will once again tee off for a good cause.
“We do this tournament every year and for the last — this is probably our fourth year — that all the proceeds we donate to the four veteran groups in Hanford,” Joan Darling, chairperson of the golf tournament, said.
The four local groups that will benefit from the tournament are American Legion Post 3 Hanford, VFW Nisei Liberty Post 5869, Our Heroes’ Dreams and Marine Corps League Kings County Detachment No. 455.
“I am very much in favor of all our vets and I very much appreciate all they’ve done to secure our freedoms in this country,” Darling said. “They deserve all the help they can get and I’ve felt that way since I was a little kid.”
The cause hits close to home for Darling since her father and brother both served in the military.
“They deserve all the services that are out there for them,” Darling said.
In the past, the rotary club donated to the Future Farmers of America organization, but after the club received its new farm a couple years ago, Rotary decided to find a new cause.
“I met with all four groups and it’s amazing because all four of them, they do different things, but they’re all very important causes,” Darling said. “It’s just amazing to me what they do for the community and for the veterans of Kings County, so it’s really a worthwhile cause.”
Entry into the golf tournament was $135, which includes the round of golf, a cart, range balls, lunch and reception. The tournament is low gross and low net so everyone has a chance to win.
“This is the largest tournament that we’re ever had and the max that you could have is 120 players and that’s what we’re going to have,” Darling said. “It has just blown me away. I’m just so excited over the generosity of the community and the support for this tournament.”
With 120 players, there will be 30 teams of four on the golf course. Players hail from Fresno, Lemoore, Kingsburg, Hanford and more throughout the Valley. With COVID-19 still a reality, players will remain socially distant while playing their round.
The tournament will also include a tri-tip box lunch, beer, soda and water on the course, and raffle prizes for the players. There is also a $10,000 prize for anyone who hits a hole-in-one.
“A golf tournament is a good way to get a lot of people together,” Darling said. “Golfers love to play golf. It’s just a good time. Everybody just gets together and they’re out there and they know where their money is going.”
The team that comes in first place will receive $540 or $135 per player — their original entry fee. The tournament is scheduled to be held at Kings Country Club next Monday with a noon shotgun start.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
