Golf tournament to tee off for the veterans

HANFORD — The Rotary Club of Hanford's annual Golf Tournament will once again tee off for a good cause.

“We do this tournament every year and for the last — this is probably our fourth year — that all the proceeds we donate to the four veteran groups in Hanford,” Joan Darling, chairperson of the golf tournament, said.

The four local groups that will benefit from the tournament are American Legion Post 3 Hanford, VFW Nisei Liberty Post 5869, Our Heroes’ Dreams and Marine Corps League Kings County Detachment No. 455.

“I am very much in favor of all our vets and I very much appreciate all they’ve done to secure our freedoms in this country,” Darling said. “They deserve all the help they can get and I’ve felt that way since I was a little kid.”

The cause hits close to home for Darling since her father and brother both served in the military.

“They deserve all the services that are out there for them,” Darling said.

In the past, the rotary club donated to the Future Farmers of America organization, but after the club received its new farm a couple years ago, Rotary decided to find a new cause.

“I met with all four groups and it’s amazing because all four of them, they do different things, but they’re all very important causes,” Darling said. “It’s just amazing to me what they do for the community and for the veterans of Kings County, so it’s really a worthwhile cause.”

Entry into the golf tournament was $135, which includes the round of golf, a cart, range balls, lunch and reception. The tournament is low gross and low net so everyone has a chance to win.