Partly cloudy. High 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 30, 2020 @ 1:05 pm
The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
News Reporter
HANFORD — The Hanford City Council special meeting that was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31, has been canceled.
The meeting, where council discusses it goals and objectives for the upcoming year, was canceled due to scheduling conflicts with some council members, said City Manager Mario Cifuentez.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.
{{featured_button_text}}
Cifuentez said the special meeting will now be held on Feb. 21.
News reporter for The Sentinel
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.