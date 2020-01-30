{{featured_button_text}}
Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council special meeting that was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31, has been canceled.

The meeting, where council discusses it goals and objectives for the upcoming year, was canceled due to scheduling conflicts with some council members, said City Manager Mario Cifuentez.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cifuentez said the special meeting will now be held on Feb. 21.

Tags

Load comments