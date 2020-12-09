Get ready to ‘Deck the Smalls’

HANFORD — This Friday, Dec. 11, Main Street Hanford encourages you to shop local and safely this holiday season by inviting you to “Deck the Smalls.”

The organization will pay part of your purchase at participating businesses in downtown Hanford.

Executive Director Michelle Brown said 30 businesses will have discounts of up to $20 your purchase while supplies last. This will include take-out and delivery, as well as curbside pick-up.

When you check out, you will receive a coupon with a hidden discount. When you scratch the surface, you will reveal a discount of $5, $10 or $20 off your purchase courtesy of Main Street Hanford.

During the pandemic, Main Street Hanford, a nonprofit organization dedicated to its mission to support and promote downtown Hanford, has provided businesses with resources, funding for supplies related to COVID-19 guidelines. The organization has also created opportunities such as Dine-Out Downtown Friday nights, assisted in the implementation of using parking stalls for dining and recently hosted the Christmas Tree Walk.

“We have been so inspired by the business owners in our community,” Brown said. “Their perseverance and innovation just makes us want to work our hardest to create ways to support them during this time.”

With recent news of a regional stay at home order that has limited restaurants to take-out and delivery only and retail to open at only 20% capacity, Brown said small businesses need the community now more than ever. She said she hopes the Hanford community will rally alongside its business community during this time and support local this holiday season.