Get ready for ‘Movies in the Park’

HANFORD — Summer nights are upon us and that means one thing — it’s time again for “Movies in the Park.”

Starting tonight and continuing on June 26, July 17 and July 31, various family-friendly movies will be shown at different parks around town in the annual event.

“Movies in the Park” is an event families look forward to every year and the city thought it would be a good event to continue that could be implemented safely, said Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep the community safe and healthy,” da Silva said.

In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department has painted circles on the lawn throughout Civic Park to help maintain social distancing guidelines.

The department asks that community members and families stay within their circles as much as they can — which are painted in varying sizes. If spaces inside the circles run out, da Silva said people should just be mindful of others and their space.

Da Silva said he hopes “Movies in the Park” will be a fun time and a nice escape for families that have been cooped up over the last couple months.