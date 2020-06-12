Get ready for ‘Movies in the Park’

HANFORD — Summer nights are upon us and that means one thing — it’s time again for “Movies in the Park.”
Starting tonight and continuing on June 26, July 17 and July 31, various family-friendly movies will be shown at different parks around town in the annual event.
“Movies in the Park” is an event families look forward to every year and the city thought it would be a good event to continue that could be implemented safely, said Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep the community safe and healthy,” da Silva said.
In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department has painted circles on the lawn throughout Civic Park to help maintain social distancing guidelines.
The department asks that community members and families stay within their circles as much as they can — which are painted in varying sizes. If spaces inside the circles run out, da Silva said people should just be mindful of others and their space.
Da Silva said he hopes “Movies in the Park” will be a fun time and a nice escape for families that have been cooped up over the last couple months.
Families can bring their own food and drinks, except for alcoholic beverages. All show times begin at dusk.
Here’s a list of the movies featured this year:
June 12 – “Sonic the Hedgehog” at Civic Park
After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help him defeat an evil genius and his plans for world domination. Rated PG.
June 26 – “The Secret Life of Pets 2” at Centennial Park
Max the terrier encounters canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey when he visits the countryside. Rated PG.
July 17 – “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” at Hidden Valley Park
Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. Rated PG.
July 31 – “The Angry Birds Movie 2” at Civic Park
The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Rated PG.
