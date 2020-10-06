You are the owner of this article.
Garden hosts first-ever pumpkin patch
HANFORD — The Children's Storybook Garden and Museum hosted its first pumpkin patch last Friday. The garden also had a haunted garden and spooky Halloween decorations for its visitors.

Members of the Hanford fire department, including therapy dog Tiller, also visited the patch for some fun.

The pumpkin patch is available Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 4-7 p.m. all throughout the month of October.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

