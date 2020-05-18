You are the owner of this article.
Full agenda for Hanford City Council
top story

Full agenda for Hanford City Council

Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is set to meet Tuesday to hold public hearings, including the topic of backyard chickens, and to discuss several items of general business, including Hidden Valley Park extension efforts and reopening businesses.

There are three public hearings on the agenda regarding:

  • Police Department – approval of the use of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Grant funds to fund $65,280 in overtime costs related to responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
  • Community Development – Hanford Municipal Code zone text amendment request to expand on the city’s existing mural regulations.
  • Police – a proposed amendment to the Hanford Municipal Code to allow the keeping of chickens within city boundaries in certain residential zones.

Under general business, council will discuss:

  • Community Development Block Grant Federal CARES Act funding options.
  • Community Development – referral of the Citizen's Initiative, to change the land use and zoning on land adjacent to Hidden Valley Park and in the northwest area of the future city, to the Planning Commission for review for consistency with the city’s General Plan.
  • Administration – discussion regarding Kings County’s plans to reopen businesses, and direction from the city council and potential action on reopening of businesses and facilities.

In a study session before the regular meeting, council is scheduled to review the city’s Master Fee Schedule and discuss proposed new fees and increases/adjustments to existing fees for the next fiscal year.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

Meeting info:

The Hanford City Council will have a video teleconference meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. Council members will attend the meeting remotely.

A study session before the regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Zoom meeting can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87313900595?pwd=blRuYnhKK0E5QXhSTU8xM0lrVWNpQT09

