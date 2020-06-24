From intern to fire marshal, Christy Whittington ‘honored’ to be with HFD

The HFD Facebook page said in a post that Whittington "comes with a wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to serve the community."

Her knowledge and education, which includes Fire Inspector I and II certifications, and classes with the California State Fire Marshal, is an impressive feat after Whittington was a stay-at-home mom of three girls, ages 19, 16 and 13, for the last decade. The soon-to-be 40-year-old decided her girls were at an age where she could have a career again, and she’s hit the ground running.

“I started pursuing fire prevention classes in my education about a year and a half ago,” Whittington said. “I started taking those classes at Bakersfield College and then was taking the state fire marshal classes. Between all those classes, I knew this is where I wanted to be.”

But her passion for fire prevention really started at home with her husband, who’s been a firefighter for 27 years.

“Always when he left home to go on shift, my biggest worry was his safety,” Whittington said. “That’s kind of where my love for fire prevention started. I knew that there was education that needs to be put out there for our business owners, our community, our firefighters. With that, I knew I could help bring light and change to educate.”