Fresno State to receive grant from the 100,000 strong in the Americas Innovation Fund

MEXICO CITY – (Dec. 9, 2020) – Researchers at California State University, Fresno and a university in Mexico have received a $25,000 grant from the “100,000 Strong in the Americas Innovation Fund” to launch a pilot academic exchange program.
California State University, Fresno and the Universidad Panamericana, Aguascalientes, were among 11 grant-winning teams announced today by the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City and Partners of the Americas for projects rooted in economic advancement, entrepreneurism, technology and workforce development.
The Innovation Fund supports the Department of State’s signature hemispheric-wide education initiative, 100,000 Strong in the Americas, to increase partnerships between higher education institutions in the United States and the rest of the Western Hemisphere. Co-sponsored by Fundación Banorte, a leading financial institution in Mexico, and Fundación Gruma, a global Mexican food company, the fund provides access to new models of academic exchange and training programs.
The university will collaborate with the Universidad Panamericana, Aguascalientes, and students and faculty from both universities will focus on introducing students to the complete dairy production chain in two countries. The program will include milking, milk quality, food safety, processing and technology, food chemistry, sensory analysis, and marketing.
U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau said: “100,000 Strong in the Americas is an example of educational cooperation between our countries, showing that when Mexicans and Americans work together, we go further and are stronger, especially when we invest in education and the prosperity of our peoples. For this reason, it is noteworthy that, despite the challenging times we are living, today we can make this announcement so relevant to our countries, which is a symbol of our cooperation. I want to give a very special recognition to the Banorte and Gruma foundations for joining the Mexican companies that, with a strategic vision, joined the great family of the Innovation Fund and, in the case of Banorte, is the first Mexican bank to join."
Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte, said: “Mexico and the United States have always been great allies and by working together we will contribute to make our bond even stronger. We are very proud of this initiative that encourages our students to make a positive change in our societies. Congratulations to the winners from both countries.”
Besides California State University, Fresno, this year’s winners are:
- Arizona State University, Tempe, Ariz., and Instituto Tecnológico de Sonora, Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Mexico
- University of Montana, Missoula, Mont., and Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla, Puebla, Puebla, Mexico
- Fox Valley Technical College, Appleton, Wis., and Universidad Politécnica de Guanajuato, Cortazar, Guanajuato, Mexico
- Kent State University at Stark, North Canton, Ohio, and Universidad Panamericana, Mexico City
- Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Ariz., and Universidad de Sonora, Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico
- Polk State College, Winter Haven, Fla., and Instituto Tecnológico de Mérida, Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico
- Sul Ross State University, Alpine, Texas, and Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., and Colegio de Postgraduados Campus Córdoba, Córdoba, Veracruz, Mexico
- Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, Recinto de San Germán, San Germán, Puerto Rico, and Centro de Enseñanza Técnica y Superior (CETYS) Universidad, Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico
- University of Texas at Dallas, Dallas, Texas, and Centro de Investigación y Docencia Económicas (CIDE), Álvaro Obregón, Mexico City
