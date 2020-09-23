Fresno State president Joseph Castro named California State University chancellor

FRESNO — Joseph I. Castro, president of California State University, Fresno, and a Hanford native was announced Wednesday as the next chancellor of the nation’s largest system of four-year higher education.

The California State University Board of Trustees appointed Castro, who has served as the eighth president of Fresno State since 2013, to serve as the eighth chancellor of the CSU. Castro will succeed Timothy P. White, a Fresno State alumnus, who is retiring after leading the university since late 2012.

“The California State University provides unprecedented and transformational opportunities for students from all backgrounds to earn a high-quality college degree and to better their families, their communities and the industries in which they become leaders. There is no other institution that makes this great of an impact on the entire state – the CSU is key to a growing and thriving California," Castro said in a released statement. “I am truly grateful for and excited about this unique and wonderful opportunity, and I look forward to working with the talented faculty, staff and presidents of the 23 campuses as well the Board of Trustees and executives and staff at the Chancellor's Office to further increase achievement for our 482,000 students."

According to a press release from CSU, Castro is the first California native and first Mexican American to be appointed to oversee the 23-campus university. He will begin his duties as chancellor on Jan. 4, 2021.

As president of Fresno State, Castro led the university to become a national leader in recruiting, supporting and graduating students from diverse backgrounds. Fresno State is routinely among the top public colleges in rankings issued by Washington Monthly, U.S. News and World Report and Money Magazine for its efforts to enhance student achievement as measured by graduation rates and social mobility.