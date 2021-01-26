Fresno politician, businessman to challenge Valadao

FRESNO — Local businessman, Chris Mathys, has announced his
entry into the Republican primary for California’s 21st Congressional District.
Chris Mathys said in a release that he is appalled by Congressman Valadao's "betrayal of his supporters and our republican values when he voted with Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrats to impeach our President Donald Trump."
Mathys said that, as a conservative Republican, he "will always remain firm in his Love for God, Family and Country."
