Fresno man leads Corcoran Police on chase in stolen vehicle

CORCORAN — A Fresno man led Corcoran Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Sunday, department officials said.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hanna Avenue in Corcoran for a report of a stolen vehicle that had just occurred.

Before officers were able to arrive to the location, they said additional information was obtained that the owner of the stolen vehicle was following the suspect near Pickerell and Bell avenues.

When officers responded to the area, they said the suspect and victim’s vehicle were located. Officers said they then attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect in the stolen vehicle failed to yield.

Police said a pursuit began, which continued through various city streets. Eventually, the vehicle became disabled when the suspect struck multiple mailboxes in the 2100 block of Garvey Ave, they said.

Officials said the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended by officers. He was identified as Ruben Marks Medellin of Fresno.

An investigation revealed Medellin is on mandatory supervision out of Fresno County for multiple prior convictions of auto theft and fleeing from law enforcement, police said.

Authorities said Medellin was booked into the Kings County Jail for vehicle theft, felony evading a police officer, receiving stolen property, hit and run with property damage, providing false identification, obstructing and resisting arrest and a violation of probation. His bail was set at $25,000.

