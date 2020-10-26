You have permission to edit this article.
Fresno man arrested in Corcoran homicide case
Fresno man arrested in Corcoran homicide case

  Updated
Eddie Rosas

Eddie Rosas

 Contributed by Corcoran Police Department

HANFORD — The Corcoran Police Department has arrested a Fresno man in connection to a homicide that occurred in the city over the weekend.

Police said they have arrested 32-year-old Eddie Rosas from Fresno as a suspect in the shooting death of 35-year-old Rudy Mendez of Corcoran.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, CPD officers responded to the 200 block of Dairy Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man, later identified as Mendez, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said Mendez was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where he later died from his injuries.

Officials said witnesses reported a dark vehicle approaching the residence, a single gunman getting out of the vehicle and firing shots before being driven away by another person in the vehicle.

Through investigation by the Corcoran Police Department and the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, the suspect was identified as Rosas.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, police said Rosas was arrested in Fresno with the assistance of the Fresno Multi Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium and the U.S. Department of Justice High Impact Investigation Team.

Authorities said Rosas was later booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, assault with a firearm, being a gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and a gang enhancement charge. He is being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and department officials said this incident may be related to other crimes that occurred in the city around the time the shooting. If you have information regarding this incident or any other related incident, you are encouraged to contact CPD detectives at (559) 992-5151.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

Elections department warns voters about unauthorized ballot drop boxes
News

Elections department warns voters about unauthorized ballot drop boxes

  • Updated

The Secretary of State and county officials have been made aware of unauthorized ballot drop boxes in Kings County.

“The easiest, the safest and the most efficient and secure way to vote in Kings County is to drop off your ballot at any of our eight ballot drop box locations that are certificated throughout Kings County,” Lupe Villa, the registrar of voters, said.

