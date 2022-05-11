Negotiations between the County of Fresno and the Fresno County Public Safety Association have reached an impasse, and the Association has planned a strike.
Essential services will not be affected, County officials say.
Negotiations included multiple meetings and three state mediation sessions, however the Association declined the County’s last best and final offer. On May 8 FCPSA provided the County of Fresno with a written notice of its intent to strike beginning May 23.
According to county officials, Fresno County’s position is that a strike by correctional officers is illegal, therefore the County will be seeking an injunction to ensure that essential services are not interrupted.
“The Sheriff’s Office has a plan to effectively respond to this job action. In the event of a strike, jail facilities will continue to prioritize and ensure the safety of the public, staff, and inmates. The County’s plan is not to release inmates prematurely as a result of this temporary job action, and impact to jail operations will be minimal, if any,” said County Administrative Officer Paul Nerland.
The County’s final offer includes base salary increases and increases to health insurance contributions among other benefits. The County provided FCPSA members with information on their rights regarding the strike. County officials reported that the County’s goal is to reach an agreement with the Association.