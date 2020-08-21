Fresno County proclaims local emergency to address heat-related livestock deaths

FRESNO — Fresno County has proclaimed a local emergency to address livestock deaths resulting from the extended period of extreme heat. The proclamation enables local livestock owners to work with County health and agriculture officials in determining appropriate alternative measures for the safe and orderly disposal of accumulated livestock carcasses.
The recent heatwave has contributed to an increased rate of livestock fatalities. The resulting accumulation of carcasses in need disposal has exceeded the capacity of the Baker Commodities, Inc. rendering facilities, which processes livestock carcasses for a majority of the Central Valley. The proclamation of a local emergency enables the County to take necessary emergency disposal measures to protect public health and safety from potential hazards.
The Fresno County Department of Public Health and Fresno County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office are working closely with the California Department of Food and Agriculture to provide for the safe and orderly disposal necessary to minimize risk to the environment and to the health and safety of the public. All actions taken under the proclamation will comply with all applicable State statutes and regulations.
The County last proclaimed a similar local emergency in February when the Baker facility temporarily went offline for repairs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!