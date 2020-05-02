Fresno Chaffee Zoo uses new program to bring zoo to community

He added that the zoo has taken the closure as an opportunity to try some new things, one of them being offering some content in Spanish.

“We’ve never faced anything like this,” Watanabe said. “In fact, no zoo has ever faced anything like this. We work very closely with other zoos all throughout California, but really all over the whole country and we are working with them to try to figure out the best plans.”

As COVID-19 continues to be a part of daily life, Watanabe said some of the zoo’s staff have adapted to working from home, while others work together with social distancing guidelines in mind.

He added that they’re all looking forward to when they can reopen and interact with guests. But for now they’ll continue to provide everyone with animal videos and different activities through Bringing the Zoo to You.

“Right now, there’s just not a lot out there that’s really positive, so I think we’re able to provide a little semblance of normalcy,” Watanabe said. “We’re able to provide sometimes those fun animal videos are a little bit of an escape for people and for families to be able to do something together just like they did when they came to the zoo.”

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.