Fresno Chaffee Zoo uses new program to bring zoo to community

FRESNO — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo was no different than the thousands of businesses that had to close their doors because of COVID-19. But they’ve reopened them virtually through their Bringing the Zoo to You program.
“Right now, everyone is going through challenging times and as a zoo, our mission is always to educate, to engage, inspire and conserve wildlife,” Dean Watanabe said. “Even though we’re not open right now, we see an opportunity to really continue to move our mission forward.”
Watanabe, the chief conservation education officer for the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, said the program came about from figuring out how to stay relevant, while still showing the public what’s going on at the zoo.
The result was a curated set of activities appropriately named Bringing the Zoo to You. It can be found on the zoo’s website where a dedicated page holds various activities for people of all ages to take part in. Animal lovers can also follow the zoo on Instagram and Facebook for regular updates.
“If you go to our website you’ll be able to find the whole online library of what we’ve been able to create,” Watanabe said. “Last time I checked, we have about 70 resources that are up there.”
Some of those resources include Meet the Animals, where zookeepers take viewers behind the scenes for educational videos on different animals, Zoo Camp Activities, for home crafts and activity booklets, Zoorassic Park Activities for prehistoric learning, and much more.
“Almost everything has been created specifically for this situation,” Watanabe said. “We have a team of educators at the zoo that typically run our summer camp, they run our school programs. … What we have been able to do is really change the focus of their work of how we still reach those audiences, but through this online presence.”
Open or not, the zoo still needs those zookeepers to take care of the animals every single day. So since they’re working with animals, cleaning exhibits or checking them to make sure they’re in good health, they’ve been able to use those healthy relationships for behind-the-scenes looks.
“As a result of that training, our animals are very used to working with their zookeepers,” Watanabe said. “The behind-the-scenes programs are able to leverage those relationships that the animals have with their zookeepers and we’re able to get people up close to experience what it’s like to care for them.”
So far, the content from Bringing the Zoo to You has proven to be a hit Watanabe said. People are engaging with their social media posts, sharing them with friends and even sending them messages thanking them for providing the content.
He added that the zoo has taken the closure as an opportunity to try some new things, one of them being offering some content in Spanish.
“We’ve never faced anything like this,” Watanabe said. “In fact, no zoo has ever faced anything like this. We work very closely with other zoos all throughout California, but really all over the whole country and we are working with them to try to figure out the best plans.”
As COVID-19 continues to be a part of daily life, Watanabe said some of the zoo’s staff have adapted to working from home, while others work together with social distancing guidelines in mind.
He added that they’re all looking forward to when they can reopen and interact with guests. But for now they’ll continue to provide everyone with animal videos and different activities through Bringing the Zoo to You.
“Right now, there’s just not a lot out there that’s really positive, so I think we’re able to provide a little semblance of normalcy,” Watanabe said. “We’re able to provide sometimes those fun animal videos are a little bit of an escape for people and for families to be able to do something together just like they did when they came to the zoo.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!