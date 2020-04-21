Fresno Chaffee Zoo staff mourns death of orangutan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FRESNO — Officials at Fresno Chaffee Zoo are deeply saddened to announce the death of 49-year-old female Sumatran orangutan, Sara.

Sara was humanely euthanized after the discovery of metastatic cancer during a procedure. The animal care team observed Sara exhibiting signs of discomfort and decreased appetite recently. During a procedure recently to determine the source of her illness, the veterinary team discovered a tumor.

In a follow-up procedure to remove the mass, the veterinary team found additional tumors and determined that she had metastatic cancer in her liver, intestines and lymph nodes.

“Our veterinary staff and animal care team discussed many treatment options including chemotherapy, further surgery and palliative care,” said Dr. Shannon Nodolf, Chief Veterinary Officer. “Our main concerns were her comfort and quality of life. Given Sara’s age and the severe side effects of treatment, the decision was made to humanely euthanize her.”

Sara would have celebrated 50 years in August and had well surpassed the median life expectancy of female Sumatran orangutans, which is approximately 26 years. She was born at Philadelphia Zoo and arrived at Fresno Chaffee Zoo in 2001 from Audubon Zoo.