Free exercise classes will be offered every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the outdoor Fitness Court at Hidden Valley Park starting on March 11.
“It is bodyweight based, so it’s a really good starting point for people,” said Fitness Court Ambassador and instructor Ashelynne Hanold. “But for people who have been working out, they have been on top of their fitness, they can get their heart rate up, go outside and switch their routine up a little bit.”
The lessons are part of a new initiative from the Hanford's Parks & Community Services Department known as Get Movin’ Hanford. A Walk with a Doc event set for March 18 is another piece of the drive for community health that features a series of new programs from Hanford officials hoping to build a healthier community.
“We want to promote movement,” said Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert. “We want to promote outdoor recreation. Spring is coming, and it’s a great time of the year. Our parks are ready for folks, and this is an overall push just to encourage people.”
The Fitness Court is free to use and classified as accessible by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Albert and Hanold both emphasized that the exercise court and classes are open to everyone regardless of fitness level.
“Resistance training has been shown to be beneficial for a whole lot of different conditions, whether it’s arthritis, obesity, high blood pressure,” Albert said. “Resistance training is very good for many reasons, just to get the movement, the flexibility, the strength.”
Hanold said that one of her goals for classes is to create a space where nobody who comes to the class is worried about being judged. Hanold thinks that once people driving or walking by the Fitness Court see the equipment being used, people will be less intimidated to exercise there in the future.
“They should come here because it’s a welcoming environment,” Hanold said. “I personally never used to work out before someone showed me how to work out.”
Each class will open with a run-down on how to effectively use the equipment in the Fitness Court.
“For each class, we’re going to begin with an overview of how each station works, and I’ll explain to them that we’ll stay at it for a couple minutes,” Hanold said. “I’ll show each station before we begin, and I’ll definitely focus on people who are asking for it. If someone looks like they’re struggling a bit, I’ll ask them if they need help, but I won’t push it. I don’t want to make anyone uncomfortable.”
Albert said that the design of the outdoor Fitness Court has opened up opportunities for people who want to exercise with others or for people short on time to get a full body workout in.
“You bring that social aspect where a lot of people want to bring their friend or bring family members,” Albert said. “You can meet people there who share a fitness mindset. That’s important to being in one location. And with the shade, it makes it pretty nice year-round.”
The Fitness Court also is compatible with the free Fitness Court App. There are QR codes on the back wall of the Fitness Court to digitally connect users to tutorials on how to effectively use the Fitness Court’s equipment.
“I just want to see people enjoying the Fitness Court,” Albert said. “When you drive by or walk by and look at it, it looks intimidating. We’re trying to break that perceived intimidation down. It’s for folks of all levels.”