Free COVID-19 testing site deployed in Kings County

HANFORD — Kings County's COVID-19 testing efforts are now being bolstered by a free mobile testing resource.

Since Monday, a free federal/state mobile testing site provided by National Guard through the California Office of Emergency Services has been deployed in Kings County. The resource is intended to address a testing gap in the county’s rural areas and the essential workforce.

Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said the walk-up mobile site is completely free and does not ask patients for insurance information or citizenship status. He said the site tests six days a week, Saturday through Thursday, and can be located anywhere it is needed throughout the county.

When the National Guard unit is demobilized on Sept. 28, Hill said the health department would be able to take over administration of that site until the end of December. He said this will allow for more project control and that staff would be able to test up to 500 people a day.

The focus now needs to be on getting people to take COVID-19 tests, Hill said. He said some people are scared to take the test, while others think the government is pushing tests to drive up the positivity rate. He said the opposite is true, however, and that more testing would drive down the positivity rate and work in the county’s favor.

Not only will testing provide the opportunity to understand the spread and nature of the virus, Hill said if the county tests more than the current state average, it will benefit the county’s score in terms of the state’s reopening model.