Freddie the Fire Truck, Civic Park carousel prepare for spring return

HANFORD — It’s been a while since we’ve seen Freddie the Fire Truck giving tours around downtown or kids riding the carousel in Civic Park, but that soon may change.
“It’s our hope that by May they will both be up and running,” said Brad Albert, director of Hanford Parks and Community Services.
Both Freddie and the carousel returned to the hands of the city last year after being run by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce since 2013, but have not been in commission since the pandemic hit.
In an effort to get things going again, Albert said some work is being done to both attractions.
Freddie is undergoing a bit of a restoration, with hand-fabricated work being done on the vintage fire truck’s axles, undercarriage, brakes and other areas by Hanford Auto Dismantling.
As for the carousel, Albert said the city has partnered with Corcoran State Prison in a work program where incarcerated individuals help revamp the carousel’s horses with all the materials provided by the city. In addition to that work being done on six of the horses, Albert said the cover will be refurbished to look brand new.
The carousel is classified as an amusement ride, so Albert said once everything is ready the city will get a permit from the state to begin its operation.
Springtime will be the perfect time to get Freddie and the carousel running again, Albert said. Along with regular events like Thursday Night Market Place, the city will be introducing food truck takeover days and nights on Court Street in Civic Park beginning in April.
Albert said all of the events planned will be family friendly with live music, food trucks and a family fun area with games where people can just hang out outside, socialize and have enjoy themselves.
“We’re looking forward to that and we’d like to have Freddie and the carousel up and running and people having a wonderful time downtown,” Albert said.
Albert said both Freddie and the carousel are unique, safe and fun attractions that aren’t typically seen in a downtown city park.
“I think it really adds to the charm and the ambiance of downtown and particularly the Civic square and kind of the nostalgic nature of downtown,” he said. “These kinds of experiences are what people remember.”
More so than ever, Albert said people miss being outdoors and are eager to get outside, enjoy the city’s parks, play sports and do other fun things again. He said he hopes that by April or May there will be a sense of normalcy again and is preparing for a busy spring and summer.
“We’re just real excited for the springtime to get here,” Albert said. “We hope it’s going to be a great spring.”
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
