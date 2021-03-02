Freddie the Fire Truck, Civic Park carousel prepare for spring return

HANFORD — It’s been a while since we’ve seen Freddie the Fire Truck giving tours around downtown or kids riding the carousel in Civic Park, but that soon may change.

“It’s our hope that by May they will both be up and running,” said Brad Albert, director of Hanford Parks and Community Services.

Both Freddie and the carousel returned to the hands of the city last year after being run by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce since 2013, but have not been in commission since the pandemic hit.

In an effort to get things going again, Albert said some work is being done to both attractions.

Freddie is undergoing a bit of a restoration, with hand-fabricated work being done on the vintage fire truck’s axles, undercarriage, brakes and other areas by Hanford Auto Dismantling.

As for the carousel, Albert said the city has partnered with Corcoran State Prison in a work program where incarcerated individuals help revamp the carousel’s horses with all the materials provided by the city. In addition to that work being done on six of the horses, Albert said the cover will be refurbished to look brand new.

The carousel is classified as an amusement ride, so Albert said once everything is ready the city will get a permit from the state to begin its operation.

Springtime will be the perfect time to get Freddie and the carousel running again, Albert said. Along with regular events like Thursday Night Market Place, the city will be introducing food truck takeover days and nights on Court Street in Civic Park beginning in April.