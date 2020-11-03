You are the owner of this article.
Frank Gornick leads Thomas Lee Nix in District C
top story

Meet the candidates: Frank Gornick

Frank Gornick

 Contributed

LEMOORE — Lemoore District C candidate Frank Gornick leads against opponent Thomas Lee Nix after the second round of results.

Gornick currently has 742 votes or 56.17% of the vote, while Nix has 579 votes (43.83%). Gornick could not be reached for comment. District C has had 1,446 out of 2,659 votes (54.38%) counted with 125 undervotes.

Prior to the first results, Nix said he felt “pretty good” about the race.

“I went out there, it’s a small town so I know a lot of the people, and word of mouth does a whole lot more than a lot of the other ways of campaigning in Lemoore, at least in my personal opinion, but we’ll find out tonight if that runs true or not,” Nix said.

District C is an open seat after Eddie Neal and appointed councilmember Chris Schalde chose not to run this year.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

