Four arrested in residential burglary

HANFORD — Four people from the Bakersfield area were arrested by Kings County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after they were caught burglarizing a residence in Hanford.
Just after 4:20 p.m., KCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 8000 Block of Hanford Armona Road in Hanford to investigate a residential burglary.
Officials said the man who reported the burglary saw a van parked on the property that he did not recognize. They said he stopped to check on the van and made contact with several suspects who had broken into the home and trailer on the property.
After coming into contact with the suspects, deputies said the man walked back to his vehicle and the suspects got into their Ford van and drove away toward the rear of the property.
Deputies said the suspects drove the van through a barbed wire fence, which caused significant damage to it. They said the man followed the van and called the Sheriff's Office.
Officials said the van drove for a few miles and eventually stopped on another property due to a flat tire. The man told deputies that he saw his mother’s doll house in the van once it came to a stop.
Deputies found the suspects at this location and began their investigation.
The four suspects in the van were 33-year-old Jose Avelardes, 43-year-old Anna Jimenez, 27-year-old Robert Menchaca and 24-year-old Abel Mendoza. Officials said they we all from the Bakersfield area.
During a search of the van, deputies said three catalytic converters were located. They said one of the converters had been cut from a vehicle at the residence on Hanford Armona Road.
Deputies said they also located a Milwaukee brand Sawzall and blades which could have been used to remove the catalytic converter.
Officials said Menchaca had two felony Kern County warrants issued for his arrest on burglary charges and Mendoza also had two felony Kern County warrants for his arrest on possession of stolen property and domestic violence.
When Menchaca was searched, deputies said they found methamphetamine in his sock.
The stolen items, including the dollhouse, were returned to the owner and Sheriff’s officials said the four suspects were arrested. Authorities said they were each booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, felony vandalism and possession of stolen property.
Menchaca had a bail of $125,000 in addition to his no bail warrants and Mendoza received a bail of $100.000 in addition to his no bail warrants. The bail for Avelardes was set at $135,000 and the bail for Jimenez was set at $130,000.
Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!