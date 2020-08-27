Four arrested in residential burglary

HANFORD — Four people from the Bakersfield area were arrested by Kings County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after they were caught burglarizing a residence in Hanford.

Just after 4:20 p.m., KCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 8000 Block of Hanford Armona Road in Hanford to investigate a residential burglary.

Officials said the man who reported the burglary saw a van parked on the property that he did not recognize. They said he stopped to check on the van and made contact with several suspects who had broken into the home and trailer on the property.

After coming into contact with the suspects, deputies said the man walked back to his vehicle and the suspects got into their Ford van and drove away toward the rear of the property.

Deputies said the suspects drove the van through a barbed wire fence, which caused significant damage to it. They said the man followed the van and called the Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the van drove for a few miles and eventually stopped on another property due to a flat tire. The man told deputies that he saw his mother’s doll house in the van once it came to a stop.

Deputies found the suspects at this location and began their investigation.

The four suspects in the van were 33-year-old Jose Avelardes, 43-year-old Anna Jimenez, 27-year-old Robert Menchaca and 24-year-old Abel Mendoza. Officials said they we all from the Bakersfield area.

During a search of the van, deputies said three catalytic converters were located. They said one of the converters had been cut from a vehicle at the residence on Hanford Armona Road.