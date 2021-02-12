Former Hanford mayor passes away, made last visit in 2020

HANFORD — Former Hanford mayor Gordon Duffy passed away last week.
The Sentinel profiled Gordon's final visit to Hanford, along with his son, Brian, back in September 2020. Gordon hadn't visited the city in two decades and spent two days exploring familiar and new places. The story below was originally published on Sept. 24, 2020.
The drive from Santa Rosa to Hanford is just over four hours long, but one that was well worth it earlier this week for Gordon and Brian Duffy.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the father-son duo explored their old hometown. The visit was really for 96-year-old father, Gordon, who made what he believes is his final trip to Hanford.
“It’s a strange feeling coming back so many years after you’ve been gone,” Gordon said.
The visit was like reaching back in time, he said, but it also allowed him to enjoy what he has in the present moment.
A native of Hanford, it was Gordon’s first visit back in 20 years. His last visit saw him be inducted into the Hanford High School Hall of Fame. The former Bullpup was part of the Class of 1942.
On Wednesday morning, Gordon actually caught up with former classmate Rod Ritchie for about an hour.
“It’s a bittersweet memory,” Gordon said about the meeting.
“Because this is probably the last time?” Brian inquired.
“Oh, it is the last time,” Gordon said.
Born on April 24, 1924, Gordon left an indelible mark on Hanford — one that can still be seen today.
“We visited several houses that he lived in that his dad built and then we went by Hanford High School, which has completely changed,” Brian, who drove his father around during their visit, said. “We went by businesses that his dad had on seventh street and we also went to his old optometry office that his dad built in 1944 at 431 [N.] Irwin St.”
The address is no doubt familiar for many Hanford citizens. It’s the current residence of Mayer and Shah Optometry. The building was originally built by Gordon’s father, Carl, and it was where Gordon got his start in optometry after completing his studies at UC Berkeley.
Since its opening in 1944, the building has always remained a place for optometry. Gordon got to visit Mayer and Shah Optometry, and met with Dr. Paul Yost and Dr. Michael Mayer. Gordon also met with his father’s former optometry technician, Gloria Baldrick, 93, who worked for both Gordon and Carl back in the day.
Apart from discussing the changes the place had undergone, the building still houses Carl’s old glasses in a case with his name in capital, gold letters which reads “CARL H. DUFFY, OPT. D.”
The tour of the building also gave Gordon an idea on how much technology had advanced.
“It was an eye-opener on how much optometry has changed,” Gordon said.
Gordon has also served as mayor of Hanford and was involved in politics for 30 years. According to a Hanford Sentinel article titled “New Hanford Mayor Offers ‘Action Plan,’” from April 22, 1964, Gordon was “quickly and unanimously elected mayor last night by the new City Council, with Councilman Ray Nolan succeeding Duffy as vice-mayor by a second unanimous vote.”
In the April 18, 1962, issue of the Sentinel, an article titled “Maaskant Is New Mayor; Has Nine-Point Program” detailed how C.M. Maaskant, who Gordon would succeed in 1964, was “nominated for mayor by Dr. Gordon Duffy, seconded by Joe Longfield. Then, Duffy was elected vice mayor on nomination of Longfield, seconded by John Carrillo. Both votes were unanimous.”
The two also took a trip to Superior Dairy where Gordon worked in 1944 after he returned from serving in the U.S. Navy after World War II. He worked there while waiting to take the optometry board exams.
The Duffy family eventually left Hanford and moved to Sacramento in 1971, but would still come back during the summers. Gordon eventually ended up in Santa Rosa, permanently leaving Hanford in the early 1980s.
The two coming back to visit now was something special for both of them. On what it meant to have his son by side on his final trip to Hanford, Gordon said, “A great deal. It means a great deal to my son to be able to come back and look at his roots.”
Brian, who began to choke up, said that he couldn’t be more proud of his father and it was something he would never forget.
“I had a really good childhood growing up here and it brought back a lot of those memories,” Brian, 60, said. “Just looking at the house that I grew up in … and we were reminiscing about how when I was, gosh I don’t know, four or five years old, I was helping him put sprinklers in at this house. A lot of really good memories. I remember Hanford very fondly.”
As the visit came to a close on Wednesday and the duo prepared to head back to their respective homes, the moment seemed to give Gordon some clarity. The past two days had evoked memories of the people he had met, the adventures he had and the victories he had captured. He said the trip wasn’t critical for him, but did add that he wanted to look at where he had been and evaluate how his life had been.
“I got exactly what I wanted, review of my life,” Gordon said.
