Former Hanford mayor passes away, made last visit in 2020

HANFORD — Former Hanford mayor Gordon Duffy passed away last week.

The Sentinel profiled Gordon's final visit to Hanford, along with his son, Brian, back in September 2020. Gordon hadn't visited the city in two decades and spent two days exploring familiar and new places. The story below was originally published on Sept. 24, 2020.

The drive from Santa Rosa to Hanford is just over four hours long, but one that was well worth it earlier this week for Gordon and Brian Duffy.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the father-son duo explored their old hometown. The visit was really for 96-year-old father, Gordon, who made what he believes is his final trip to Hanford.

“It’s a strange feeling coming back so many years after you’ve been gone,” Gordon said.

The visit was like reaching back in time, he said, but it also allowed him to enjoy what he has in the present moment.

A native of Hanford, it was Gordon’s first visit back in 20 years. His last visit saw him be inducted into the Hanford High School Hall of Fame. The former Bullpup was part of the Class of 1942.

On Wednesday morning, Gordon actually caught up with former classmate Rod Ritchie for about an hour.

“It’s a bittersweet memory,” Gordon said about the meeting.

“Because this is probably the last time?” Brian inquired.

“Oh, it is the last time,” Gordon said.

Born on April 24, 1924, Gordon left an indelible mark on Hanford — one that can still be seen today.

“We visited several houses that he lived in that his dad built and then we went by Hanford High School, which has completely changed,” Brian, who drove his father around during their visit, said. “We went by businesses that his dad had on seventh street and we also went to his old optometry office that his dad built in 1944 at 431 [N.] Irwin St.”