Former Bullpup returns as Hanford’s new skipper

HANFORD — Dalton Silva is back home. Not that he ever really left.
The former Hanford High School standout and Hanford native was named the baseball team’s newest head coach on Monday.
“It means a lot to me because being from Hanford, playing at Hanford, coaching at Hanford, helping develop kids from Hanford, it’s a dream come true,” Silva said. “I’ve wanted this for a while and I love that I’m getting that opportunity.”
Silva attended Hanford from 2006-10 and was on the baseball team all four years, including three on varsity. During his junior and senior season, he helped the Bullpups capture back-to-back CIF Central Section Division III championships.
As a shortstop and pitcher, he batted a team-high .476 with 49 hits and 38 RBIs his senior year. Cal-Hi Sports named to the All-State baseball team for medium-sized schools after his impressive season. He was also named to the All-West Yosemite League First Team.
At that time, Silva told the Sentinel, “I want to thank everyone who helped get me here.” It was no different when the Sentinel spoke to him on Tuesday.
“I want to thank Beau Hill and Dr. Pickle for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a dream made possible by all of my baseball influences — coaches, former teammates, friends and family,” Silva said.
Prior to being named head coach, Silva was an assistant pitching coach at Reedley College and an assistant coach with the Bullpups under former coach Flo Perez. Now he’s ready to build his own team.
“I’m definitely nervous, I’m excited, anxious all at the same time,” Silva said. “I think there’s a great group of guys coming up. It’s exciting just thinking about the program overall and just trying to develop these kids and give them the opportunities that they’re looking for.”
Silva said his first order of business is to meet with boosters, parents and the players. He wants to gain their trust to be able to hit the ground running when the time comes to play baseball.
“I want [the players] to have my back as much as I have their's,” Silva said. “I know it’s not going to happen right away. It’s going to take some time because it is new and that’s just how life works when you get new coaches.”
Silva added that he prides himself on being personable and relatable to parents, players and everyone else he comes in contact with. It’s what’s helped him be so successful with his baseball and softball Christmas camps, which have garnered more than 200 gifts for the Hannah and Frasieur Houses over the past two years.
He also hosts his own Dalton Silva Baseball lessons, which are quite popular with the local community. Silva teaches hitting, pitching, fielding and more.
“I’m very adamant on the hometown kids,” Silva said. “Whether it’s the Christmas camps that I do or the lessons I do, I just love being around those kids. … When you’re a Hanford guy, you help out Hanford people. That’s kind of just how it works.”
Silva is inheriting a baseball team that only played a handful of games after the 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19. During the 2019 season, the Bullpups were 13-12 overall and 6-4 in the WYL, according to MaxPreps. The team lost 3-0 in the CIF Central Section Division II opening round.
“I’m most excited about having the ability to change some kids’ lives and I’m going to have the opportunity to have potentially 30-35 kids,” Silva said. “Whether its baseball, whether they find out that they want to go to school, or go to a trade school … at least I was part of that journey in getting them to that destination.”
