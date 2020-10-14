Former Bullpup returns as Hanford’s new skipper

HANFORD — Dalton Silva is back home. Not that he ever really left.

The former Hanford High School standout and Hanford native was named the baseball team’s newest head coach on Monday.

“It means a lot to me because being from Hanford, playing at Hanford, coaching at Hanford, helping develop kids from Hanford, it’s a dream come true,” Silva said. “I’ve wanted this for a while and I love that I’m getting that opportunity.”

Silva attended Hanford from 2006-10 and was on the baseball team all four years, including three on varsity. During his junior and senior season, he helped the Bullpups capture back-to-back CIF Central Section Division III championships.

As a shortstop and pitcher, he batted a team-high .476 with 49 hits and 38 RBIs his senior year. Cal-Hi Sports named to the All-State baseball team for medium-sized schools after his impressive season. He was also named to the All-West Yosemite League First Team.

At that time, Silva told the Sentinel, “I want to thank everyone who helped get me here.” It was no different when the Sentinel spoke to him on Tuesday.

“I want to thank Beau Hill and Dr. Pickle for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a dream made possible by all of my baseball influences — coaches, former teammates, friends and family,” Silva said.