Former Bullpup Kara Cutruzzula releases first book

BROOKLYN — It started with a newsletter. Now there’s a book.
Kara Cutruzzula, a talented writer, editor, playwright and musical theater lyricist living in Brooklyn, New York, has recently released her first book. “Do it for Yourself,” which hit shelves on Sept. 8, is a motivational journal designed to help the reader go through their creative and work projects.
“There are five sections and each section has prompts, basically questions that you’re supposed to answer on the page and it’s supposed to get you thinking about a certain project you have in mind or maybe a big move that you want to make or a career change,” Cutruzzula said “Just for you to really reflect on those, write down your answer on the page, and work through it that way.”
The book is 144 pages long with 55 full-color illustrations. It’s highlighted with colorful, punchy graphic designs and a litany of encouraging statements done by Tessa Forrest. Cutruzzula said it was not only great to work with Forrest on the book, but it “definitely wouldn’t be a journal without her.”
The Hanford native and former Bullpup, who graduated from Hanford High School in 2004, began writing a newsletter called Brass Ring Daily about three years go.
“It started as a fun side project like as a way to keep myself motivated while being a freelance writer and editor, but more people started reading it and sharing their own experiences with me about how it encouraged them to quit their job or start a side hustle,” Cutruzzula said.
Unbeknownst to her, an editor at a book publisher was one of her readers. Then in 2019, she was asked if she’d be interested in bringing her newsletter to life through a journal with the same themes, and thus “Do it for Yourself” was born.
With it being a visually striking book, some of the designs were done first, which allowed Cutruzzula to view the different sayings and slogans, and then develop a question that someone would be able to respond to. She described bringing the book to life as a “collaborative process.”
“I worked with the editor and the designer to come up with something that felt really cohesive and that we thought could really help people as they were tackling new projects in their lives,” Cutruzzula said.
The actual writing of the book took shape over a span of approximately two months with editing and proofs taking most of 2019. Although unplanned, Cutruzzula said the timing of the book seems relevant with the tough times of COVID-19.
“I kind of just hope that this journal is a little space for people to be able to commit to their dreams and commit to themselves right now,” Cutruzzula said. “You can open up a page, answer a question, reflect a little bit about something that you might want to be moving towards, and hopefully your day gets a little better.”
The book can be purchased on Amazon or through local independent sellers at bookshop.org. Cutruzzula recently got word that her book will also be sold in Target stores in about a month.
After years of work, Cutruzzula, 33, expressed gratitude for being able to create something that she’s able to hold.
“It’s nice to know this book has already made its way to my grandparents and my parents and people who have encouraged me so much over the years,” Cutruzzula said. “It’s nice to see something tangible come out of so many years of work.”
She also gave a special shout out to her Hanford High School English and journalism teachers who encouraged her and made her believe that writing could be a profession. She called them “influential” in her early dreams of hers of writing for a living.
Those dreams led to UCLA where she was an English major and began to think about what kind of opportunities she wanted in journalism, magazines, or at a book publisher.
“The hub of all of that is New York City so when I was young and naïve, I decided to make the move and I’m just glad that it’s turned out better than I could’ve expected,” Cutruzzula said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
“I kind of just hope that this journal is a little space for people to be able to commit to their dreams and commit to themselves right now. You can open up a page, answer a question, reflect a little bit about something that you might want to be moving towards, and hopefully your day gets a little better,” Kara Cutruzzula, author of "Do it for Yourself," said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!