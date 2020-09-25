Former Bullpup Kara Cutruzzula releases first book

BROOKLYN — It started with a newsletter. Now there’s a book.

Kara Cutruzzula, a talented writer, editor, playwright and musical theater lyricist living in Brooklyn, New York, has recently released her first book. “Do it for Yourself,” which hit shelves on Sept. 8, is a motivational journal designed to help the reader go through their creative and work projects.

“There are five sections and each section has prompts, basically questions that you’re supposed to answer on the page and it’s supposed to get you thinking about a certain project you have in mind or maybe a big move that you want to make or a career change,” Cutruzzula said “Just for you to really reflect on those, write down your answer on the page, and work through it that way.”

The book is 144 pages long with 55 full-color illustrations. It’s highlighted with colorful, punchy graphic designs and a litany of encouraging statements done by Tessa Forrest. Cutruzzula said it was not only great to work with Forrest on the book, but it “definitely wouldn’t be a journal without her.”

The Hanford native and former Bullpup, who graduated from Hanford High School in 2004, began writing a newsletter called Brass Ring Daily about three years go.

“It started as a fun side project like as a way to keep myself motivated while being a freelance writer and editor, but more people started reading it and sharing their own experiences with me about how it encouraged them to quit their job or start a side hustle,” Cutruzzula said.