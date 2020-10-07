You have permission to edit this article.
For King & Country brings live Christmas concert to Tulare
TULARE — Tulare's International Agri-Center will host a special Christmas concert this year. 
 
For King & Country will perform songs and Christmas classics from their brand-new album "A Drummer Boy Christmas," as well as year-round favorites like "God Only Knows," "Together" and more. And who knows, there may even be hot chocolate and a festive light show set to the tune of Drummer Boy to spread some holiday cheer!
 
Four-time GRAMMY award-winning Australian duo, for King & Country, comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone, are touring the country this Fall and will make stop in Tulare at the International Agri-Center. The November 14 concert will be a live, drive-in experience on the Agri-Center show grounds. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. More details area available at http://bit.ly/fKandCTulare .
 
Tickets go on pre-sale Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. PST. Join our mailing list at http://bit.ly/IACsignup to get your pre-sale link and code!
 
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. PST. Each ticket is per carload of up to 6 people. https://smarturl.it/fKCTulareCA (link will be live when tickets go on sale).

If you go

Australian duo, For King & Country will make stop in Tulare at the International Agri-Center at 7 p.m. Nov. 14. The concert will be a live, drive-in experience on the Agri-Center show grounds. More details are available at http://bit.ly/fKandCTulare .
