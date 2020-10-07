For King & Country brings live Christmas concert to Tulare

TULARE — Tulare's International Agri-Center will host a special Christmas concert this year.
For King & Country will perform songs and Christmas classics from their brand-new album "A Drummer Boy Christmas," as well as year-round favorites like "God Only Knows," "Together" and more. And who knows, there may even be hot chocolate and a festive light show set to the tune of Drummer Boy to spread some holiday cheer!
Four-time GRAMMY award-winning Australian duo, for King & Country, comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone, are touring the country this Fall and will make stop in Tulare at the International Agri-Center. The November 14 concert will be a live, drive-in experience on the Agri-Center show grounds. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. More details area available at http://bit.ly/fKandCTulare
.
Tickets go on pre-sale Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. PST. Join our mailing list at http://bit.ly/IACsignup to get your pre-sale link and code!