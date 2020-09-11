You are the owner of this article.
Flags placed in Civic Park to remember first responders on 9-11
top story

Flags placed in Civic Park to remember first responders on 9-11

HANFORD — Shelli Barker, founder and president of the nonprofit organization, The Ground Zero Project, helped honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 on Friday morning.

Barker and a small group of volunteers helped place four rows of 413 American flags in Civic Park. Each flag represents a first responder who lost their life on 9/11.

“I wanted the people of Hanford that are driving by to remember,” Barker said. “And by seeing this, they’ll wonder and then they’ll remember, ‘Oh, yeah it’s 9/11.’”

The flags, donated by Grocery Outlet, were complimented by a large flag in front of the Hanford Civic Auditorium, courtesy of the Hanford Elks Lodge.

The show of patriotism was a modified version of the annual event due to COVID-19. Barker normally has school children come to Civic Park where they recognize the head of different departments and talk to them about 9/11.

“It’s an opportunity to have the kids meet with our local public safety teams to build positive relationships,” Barker said.

After, Barker planned to take food to the different first responders in Kings County. Fatte Alberts provided pizza, while Mercado Del Valley donated taco plates.

“It means everything to me,” Barker said. “My dad is a Vietnam vet and a retired police officer, so I understand the lifestyle and the family dynamics of it. … They’re complete strangers to us and they just put their life on the line for us. When we’re running away from danger, they’re running towards it. That’s just heroic to me.”

The sponsors that helped Barker make her project come to fruition included: Genesis Organic Farm, the Kalish Morrow Campaign, Hanford Elks Lodge, Super Discount, Fatte Albert's Pizza, Mercado Del Valle, 3rd Strike Screen printing, and Hanford Grocery Outlet.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

