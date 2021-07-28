Redistricting is ramping up across all levels of government, starting with the county. Under California state law, redistricting now includes a number of chances for public input, but that comes with many terms residents need to understand.
According to a National Demographics Corporation presentation given during a public hearing, redistricting is governed by a set of federal and state laws which define how districts can be drawn and the demographics of the people in them.
Kings County is currently in the process of redistricting, including five public hearings.
In California, counties must adhere to the following guidelines; districts can’t be broken up, split neighborhoods or communities of interest, they must consider cities and census designated places, there must be easily identifiable boundaries, districts must be compact, they may not favor or discriminate against a political party, and there must not be racial gerrymandering.
Many of those stipulations include terms which are defined by law and were presented by NDC.
Redistricting
Redistricting happens every 10 years after new census data is released. Emily Mason, a spokesperson for Redistrict Kings, said redistricting is required by law to ensure districts have an even number of residents.
During the first two public hearings, some residents were concerned about how redistricting would affect their representation and asked that no redistricting be done. Mason said that is not an option by law.
Neighborhoods
Based on California State law, neighborhoods aren’t to be broken up by districts. Senior NDC consultant Jeff Tilton said neighborhoods can be defined by physical boundaries, like highways and major roads, rivers, canals, hills, schools and parks or other landmarks.
Residents can submit testimony as to what neighborhood boundaries should be considered in redrawing districts. That testimony can be done in person at the next public meeting on Aug.31, or submitted via email at redistricting@co.kings.ca.us.
Communities of Interest
Unlike neighborhoods, communities of interest incorporate shared issues or characteristics like social or economic interests or are specifically impacted by county policies.
Tilton said a community of interest could be a ethnic community, or a specific geographical area which has more renters than homeowners.
Communities of interest do not include “relationships with political parties, incumbents or political candidates.”
Redistrict Kings is also looking for testimony on what communities of interest exist in the county.
Gerrymandering
Gerrymandering is when districts are drawn, often in unusual and non-compact shapes, for political purposes. Generally speaking, there are two types of gerrymandering, according to Ballotpedia.
Racial gerrymandering, which is forbidden under federal law, is “the practice of drawing electoral district lines to dilute the voting power of racial minority groups.”
The other type is partisan gerrymandering, which is the drawing of districts to the benefit of one political party.
Gerrymandering can happen by either “packing” or “cracking.” Packing is when a district is drawn in such a way to include as many members of a minority group or political party, so as to limit how many elected officials represent them, according to Ballotpedia.
Cracking, on the other hand, is when members of a minority group or political party are separated into multiple districts to prevent the group from creating a majority in any one district, according to Ballotpedia.
Draft Map
Under requirements by California State law, Kings County must now engage with the public and allow residents to submit testimony and draw possible maps which keep redistricting law in mind, known as draft maps.
Tilton said these maps are to help NDC and the Board of Supervisors see what communities are important to residents and see how residents think they should be groups and districts.
There are multiple ways to draw and submit draft maps to the redistricting team online, outlined at https://redistrictkings.com/draw-a-map/. Tilton also said residents can “draw a map on a napkin,” submit the map and have it considered.
