Five injured in suspected DUI crash

VISALIA — On Saturday, at around 3 a.m., VPD responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Santa Fe and Tulare Avenue.
Officers found that a white Chrysler 300, that had been traveling North on Santa Fe, collided with a parked vehicle on the west side of the road. The Chrysler driven by Matthew Lopez, 18, then crossed the road and collided with a tree.
Five additional passengers were in the Chrysler and all were transported for medical attention. Three were treated and released, while two remain hospitalized for serious injuries.
Lopez was arrested for felony DUI. He was booked after being treated for his own injuries. Speed was also a factor in the collision.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!