You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five injured in suspected DUI crash
0 comments
top story

Five injured in suspected DUI crash

  • Updated
  • 0

VISALIA — On Saturday, at around 3 a.m., VPD responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Santa Fe and Tulare Avenue.

Officers found that a white Chrysler 300, that had been traveling North on Santa Fe, collided with a parked vehicle on the west side of the road. The Chrysler driven by Matthew Lopez, 18, then crossed the road and collided with a tree.

Five additional passengers were in the Chrysler and all were transported for medical attention. Three were treated and released, while two remain hospitalized for serious injuries.

Lopez was arrested for felony DUI. He was booked after being treated for his own injuries. Speed was also a factor in the collision.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kimberly Carolyn Wood
Obituaries

Kimberly Carolyn Wood

Kimberly Carolyn Wood was born in Maryland on March 2, 1961, the cherished daughter of Gary Wood and Kathleen Wood. The family, which included…

Tony Munoz Sanchez
Obituaries

Tony Munoz Sanchez

  • Updated

On July 30, 2020, Tony Munoz Sanchez, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away at age 73 due to the virus Covid19…

Juanita Linarez Lopez
Obituaries

Juanita Linarez Lopez

  • Updated

Juanita Linarez LopezNovember 14, 1974  August 23, 2020Juanita Linarez Lopez of Lemoore passed away in Hanford at the age of 45. Juanita was b…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News